AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Brian Thomas Jr., Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said he doesn’t want QB Anthony Richardson altering his game and reducing the number of times he is running the ball to minimize the risk of injury.

“I really don’t,” Irsay said, via PFT. “That tackle that happened, it could happen at any time. It’s a physical game. He has to seize the opportunity to use his feet when he can and protect himself as well. He knows that. At the same time, we drafted him because we know with his feet, he can be dangerous and pick up critical yards at critical times. I think his style is great. We’re just really looking forward to him having a great year throwing and running — certainly more throwing than running.”

Jaguars

Jaguars rookie WR Brian Thomas, Jr. said he and QB Trevor Lawrence have begun developing a great relationship and they are communicating well.

“He’s been a great leader, just teaching me like how he likes certain routes ran. Just being able to talk to him and go to him and say how I like things [or] how I see things,” Thomas said, via Jacksonville.com. “Just being able to have that communication level and that relationship. Being able to talk through things, I would say has been great.”

Thomas is drawing praise from his teammates for his ability to retain information and also for learning the offense quickly.

“[Thomas] is super smart. Super smart. Super locked in,” TE Evan Engram said. “I don’t think I’ve seen him have a [mental error] once since he’s been here. That just tells a lot about his mentality and the future is really bright for him.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said he views both RB Tyjae Spears and RB Tony Pollard as starters and hinted that they could share equal play time.

“The fun part for me is: How are we going to deploy those guys?,” Callahan said, via PFT. “Maybe they both play at the same time, maybe one gets hot and you let him run, maybe we just rotate back and forth. I don’t know what that’s going to look like yet. But they are both going to play quite a bit of football for us, and I don’t view either one of them as a starter or a backup. They are both starting players to me.”