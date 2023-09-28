AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Zack Moss said he was happy to be traded from the Bills to Indianapolis given he wasn’t in a good position to use his skillset in Buffalo.

“Change is good,” Moss said, via Stephen Holder. “Being traded, I didn’t feel a certain way … I think I was more happy to be traded than to be in a situation where my skill set wasn’t going to allow me to do what I wanted to do.”

Moss added he wasn’t sure about his potential workload with the Colts and was dedicated to finding a new home that fits his playing style.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be getting 5, 10, 15, 30 carries,” Moss said. “It really didn’t matter. I just wanted to be somewhere where I was appreciated for my skill set and that just wasn’t the plan … in Buffalo.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen points out Moss appeared in 98 percent of snaps for two consecutive weeks and has done well with his workload.

“He’s done it back-to-back weeks for us, and he continues to do it,” Steichen said. “We rode him, and he played really good football for us back-to-back weeks.”

FOX 59’s Mike Chappell noted Colts QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) practiced on Wednesday and took all of their first-team reps.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson called WR Zay Jones (knee) a “long shot” to play in Week 4’s game against the Falcons in London, while LB Devin Lloyd (hand) is not traveling with the team after undergoing surgery and is expected to miss two games, per Mark Long.

called WR (knee) a “long shot” to play in Week 4’s game against the Falcons in London, while LB (hand) is not traveling with the team after undergoing surgery and is expected to miss two games, per Mark Long. The Jaguars said DL DaVon Hamilton (back) is receiving antibiotics on his issue next week and currently doesn’t have a timeline to return from injured reserve: “DaVon Hamilton is looking forward to finishing his antibiotics next week and continuing his training here in Jacksonville (while the team is in London). While doctors are very pleased with his progress, it would be premature to put a timeline on his return.” (Mike DiRocco)

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans OT Josh Jones (hand) is expected to miss Week 4 and LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) is also on track to be ruled out.