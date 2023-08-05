AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts first-round QB Anthony Richardson has already noticed the difference between the college game and the NFL in terms of how small the windows are at the next level.

“When it comes to guys being open, it’s a tough league. The windows are definitely a lot smaller, but it’s just a matter of knowing when to throw it and when not to – not forcing it because if it’s first and second down in the red zone or goal line, then you have a chance for the next play instead of trying to force it and be Superman and make something work when there is really nothing there,” Richardson said, via ColtsWire.com.

When asked about the rate of his development, Richardson says he’s “taking it day by day.”

“I feel like I’m working but there is also room for improvement. So, just taking it day by day,” said Richardson. “…It’s definitely different – different from every level. You’re playing against the best of the best. Regardless of what group you’re going with, everybody is out there working. It’s just a matter of getting the momentum down pat and staying locked in mentally. You can have ups and downs, but it’s just a matter of keeping your head cool, calm and collected and just making plays.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Colts are hoping to keep RB Jonathan Taylor long-term and hope that the situation settles down over time.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters that veteran OL Tyler Shatley dealt with atrial fibrillation after practice on Wednesday and was eventually fully cleared to return to practice. (Michael DiRocco)

Titans

Titans OL Peter Skoronski believes he has a unique chance to improve this offseason when facing the defensive pass rushers on his own team.

“It’s tremendously challenging, and those guys are some of the best in the league in terms of the whole defensive front,” Skoronski said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “They kind of show you a little bit of everything of what you might see, so I’m really fortunate to have guys to really challenge me every day and force me to get better. It’s tough. I’ve got to kind of go back to my tackle days in dealing with speed like that, but the same fundamentals still apply.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel says so far so good for OLB Harold Landry as he recovers from his torn ACL. Landry has been ramping up and has avoided setbacks so far. (Jim Wyatt)

Vrabel noted he's seen improved pocket presence from QB Malik Willis in his second training camp. (Wyatt)