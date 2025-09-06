AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts decided to keep Anthony Richardson on the bench in favor of Daniel Jones to start the 2025 season. Indianapolis OC Jim Bob Cooter said Richardson has responded well and is being a supportive teammate through it all.

“I think all our character gets tested in adversity, right, which is kind of when you don’t get what you want or when you’re in a situation that maybe you didn’t pick,” Cooter said, via ProFootballTalk. “Anthony has been a great teammate throughout, and he’s been a great — he’s going about his business the right way here in the meeting room and getting ready for this season.”

Cooter added that Richardson needs to stay ready and is looking forward to seeing him develop.

“Coach [Steichen] said it, if you’re the backup for any position, you’re one play away. You’ve got to prepare. You’ve got to be ready to go. Anthony’s been preparing well. Like I said, he’s been a great teammate, which is important in this situation. Any of these types of situations are tests for any of us — and he’s doing a nice job there, and looking forward to watching him grow and develop as we go.”

Texans

Houston finalized their starting offensive line as second-round LT Aireontae Ersery, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Jake Andrews, RG Ed Ingram and RT Tytus Howard. Texans GM Nick Caserio talked about getting the five best players out there, regardless of position, to allow for more flexibility and versatility throughout the year.

“The offensive line, we’ll put the best five guys out there however we deploy them,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Tae’ is a good player. That’s why we drafted him. He’s worked on the right and left. We have a number of players on the offensive line that have position versus versatility. Tytus has played all four positions on the offensive line, other than center. What we’re trying to do on the offensive line is try to have enough players that have some position versatility because if you lose somebody at one spot, what’s the solution?”

“Is it you move a guy or as you take the sixth, seventh or eighth player and he goes in. Then, you’re going to have to move somebody else over. So, we feel that that room, we have a lot of versatility and flexibility there. We’ll get the five best guys out there and see what it looks like.”

Houston HC DeMeco Ryans echoed this sentiment and gave a strong review of where they’re at now. He also believes this is a room where they will need up to eight guys who can play all over the line to maximize results.

“I feel really good about our offensive line situation,” Ryans said. “We have guys who we feel really good can play tackle. We feel good about that. With Cam [Robinson], with Tytus, with ‘Tae’ feel really strong about our tackle position, inside guys as well. You want to be strong at that position.”

“As deep as our roster can be, we’re going to need everybody. That’s always my line to our guys. Like you never know. You’re one play away. We need everybody to be dialed in and ready to go at any given moment. Something can happen on first play of the game, are we ready to go? Are we ready to adapt and adjust? So, feel really good about where we are with our depth.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said fourth-round WR Elic Ayomanor has earned a starting role: “Elic Ayomanor has shown consistency, has earned a right to be the first guy to walk out there (with the starters). But we’re counting on a lot of guys.” (Jim Wyatt)

said fourth-round WR has earned a starting role: “Elic Ayomanor has shown consistency, has earned a right to be the first guy to walk out there (with the starters). But we’re counting on a lot of guys.” (Jim Wyatt) Callahan said LB Cedric Gray earned a starting inside linebacker role in training camp, while LB James Williams could also get snaps, per Terry McCormick.