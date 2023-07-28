AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters on Wednesday that once the coaching staff determines that QB Anthony Richardson is ready to play, he’ll be in the starting lineup.

“That’s discussions that Mr. [Jim] Irsay, Shane [Steichen], the coaching staff — all of us will have,” Ballard said, via Pro Football Talk. “You don’t want to put him out there and he’s not ready to handle everything that requires playing the position. I’ll lean heavily on our coaching staff — on what they think and what they think he can handle and what he’s ready for. Then eventually he’ll play.

“But until he’s ready, we’ll make that determination and if the coaching staff thinks he’s ready to go, then we’ll play him.”

Texans

Texans WR Noah Brown praised TE Dalton Schultz‘s knowledge of the game and is excited to reunite with him in Houston.

“It’s incredible,” Brown said, via Texans Wire. “Dalton is one of my favorite players to play with. He’s like a coach on the field. He’s going to know the offense in and out; he’s going to know his responsibility and know yours too. It’s great to have somebody like that on the field.”

Brown is willing to do the dirty work in OC Bobby Slowik‘s offense in order to get on the field.

“I think I came in this league a little bit raw,” Brown admitted. “I had to find my way on the field however I could. That started off being mostly blocking and special teams. But as that’s gone on, you find a way onto the field for maybe a blocking package, then all of a sudden, you find yourself getting in packages for pass plays. I think I’ve taken advantage of every one of those steps, last year being another one. I think I have a chance to expand on that again this year.”

Titans

Titans DL coach Terrell Williams believes DE Arden Key‘s skillset is a great fit for their system.

“You don’t have to be big when you can run around people,” Williams said, via Paul Kuharsky. “I think understanding who he is and what his skill set is huge for us. He’s been great for us so far. You don’t have to be a big guy to rush inside. You’re not running down the middle of guys, you’re beating guys on the edge, so his skill set will fit in well with what we are trying to do.”

Key believes that he’s a versatile pass rusher that can rush both from the edge and from the interior of the defense.

“I bring a lot because I can play all throughout, all over the defensive line,” Key added. “You can rush me outside, you can rush me inside. If you’ve got injuries, you can move me inside and not miss a beat.”

Key emphasized that he can still be a great pass rusher even without elite bend from the edge.

“I like the bend, I love the bend,” he said. “But it’s all predicated on my power. I do a lot of things off my power so the edge can open up for my bend.”