AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said his week of preparation wasn’t any different after being demoted to backup.

“Not much is different,” Richardson said, via Colts Wire. “I’m still preparing as if I am having the opportunity to play. So whenever there is opportunity, if they call my name they call my name, I’ll be ready to play.”

Richardson said he sat down with HC Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard and admitted that there was aspects of his game that he needed to refine.

“They told me they were going to go with Joe,” Richardson explained. “I have some things to clean up and just get better at. So I took that and I ran with that, so now I’m just trying to focus on that.”

Joel Erickson reports Colts C Ryan Kelly ‘s calf injury is not considered season-ending and has a chance to return after spending a minimum of four weeks on injured reserve.

‘s calf injury is not considered season-ending and has a chance to return after spending a minimum of four weeks on injured reserve. When writing about the most interesting topic coming out of the trade deadline, Dan Graziano of ESPN said the Colts got calls about Richardson but turned away any inquiries.

Steichen on the quarterback situation: “Joe Flacco is still the quarterback until I say otherwise.” (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars S Andre Cisco was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness due to a low block in Week 9.

Texans

Houston lost a tough game in Week 10 after being outscored 19-0 by the Lions in the second half at home. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans didn’t feel they played to their standard in the second half and knows they cannot repeat that performance if they want to reach their goals.

“The second half was not good enough,” Ryans said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We didn’t play winning football, we stalled on a lot of drives, didn’t score any points in the second half. To beat a good football team like that, we have to be able to sustain drives, we have to be able to score points, and we were going backwards way too much.”

Texans WR John Metchie recorded his first career touchdown catch on Sunday after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2022 and missed his rookie season.