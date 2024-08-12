AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Despite playing for just one drive, Colts QB Anthony Richardson gave his thoughts on returning to the field for the first time since injuring his shoulder in October of 2023.

“Throughout this whole process, I’ve been anxious to do a lot of things — just practice, put my helmet back on,” Richardson said, via the team’s website. “It’s just taking it step by step, day by day and today we had a game and it just felt good being out there again.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had plans for rookie running backs Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks exclusive reps during the Hall of Fame game. This plan was thrown for a loop when the game was canceled in the third quarter due to weather concerns in Canton. However, Ryans still believes that the rookies did well with the reps they did receive and that the preseason opener served its purpose.

“Out of the reps they did get, they made the most out of it,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “You see Brooks made a nice play on special teams. Jawhar had a run that we think we could’ve done a better job of finishing and running the ball, so now I see how he’s running the ball in practice. He’s done a great job this week. Probably his best week of camp so far. That game definitely served its purpose of showing the young guys, ‘Hey, what does it truly take to build and get better in the league.’ They’ve got that answer. They’ve got that wake-up call, so to speak. And they’ve shown it this week in practice.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said LB Luke Gifford suffered a concussion on the opening kickoff of the preseason opener. (Turron Davenport)

said LB suffered a concussion on the opening kickoff of the preseason opener. (Turron Davenport) According to Callahan, The Titans Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams will be back in the mix as well. ( expect to get safetiesandwill be back in the mix as well. ( Davenport

Callahan said he expects that LB Harold Landry, DL Jeffery Simmons, and CB L’Jarius Sneed will not play in the preseason before adding that Landry and Simmons may see limited action in the final game. (Davenport)