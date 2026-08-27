AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Jaylin Noel, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was happy to have reps during the team’s preseason games, as he was looking forward to getting back on the field after his freak eye injury that has left a noticeable scar under his eye.

“Just getting back out there after sitting down for a while with the eye injury, going to see a lot of different doctors, getting back in the groove of practice, putting pads back on, just being back out there on the field and just doing it,” Richardson told Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I definitely needed that.”

Richardson requested a trade this offseason, and while he hasn’t officially rescinded that request, it does seem like both he and the team are operating as if he’ll be in Indianapolis this year.

“I’m just looking forward to helping the team,” Richardson added. “They truly believe that I still have a chance to be on this squad, and I love that. I just want to be able to contribute.”

“Regardless of what’s happened in my life, I always dreamed about being in the NFL,” Richardson concluded. “I never knew how my career was going to go. There’s been adversity, but I feel like that’s what helps people grow. I’ve been going through a lot of adversity, but that just keeps me pushing forward. I just keep my faith and just work and keep my head down. I’m looking to be the best one day…I love football. Football has done so much for my family. It’s brought me here, the best of the best, the NFL. I still love football regardless of what’s going on. As long as I get to go out there, grab a football, put my pads on, and run around, I thank God for it and I’m excited for it.”

Texans

Texans WR Jaylin Noel is in line to get more opportunities after WR Jayden Higgins went down with an ACL injury.

“Jaylin’s done a good job of bouncing back, getting back into the swing of things, just continuing to get reps and build up his stamina to get out there,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire.

Noel is patiently waiting for his opportunity and knows that he’ll be ready to perform when his number is called.

“The confidence is sky high,” Noel said. “I know I’m going to be able to make an impact for this offense and make the plays when they need me.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said WR Wan’Dale Robinson is being checked for a concussion and described the hit on Robinson by a Bears S Xavier Woods in joint practice as “cheap.” (Jim Wyatt)