AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Jeffery Simmons, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson on leaving the game for one play in the third quarter: “Tired, I ain’t gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told (HC Shane Steichen) I needed a break right there.” (James Boyd)

Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentions Colts DTs DeForest Buckner and Broncos DT D.J. Jones as candidates for a reunion in San Francisco but she doesn’t “get the sense Indy or Denver are open to moving either player.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins is still missing from the lineup while on injured reserve dealing with a hamstring injury. A league source says he is doing well but in the meantime, HC DeMeco Ryans and QB C.J. Stroud are missing the team’s top playmaker.

“It’s all very encouraging,” a source told Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “Nico is doing well.”

“Unfortunate that we’ll not have Nico, great player, best receiver in the league,” Ryans said of the injury to Collins. “He’ll be back at some point this season. Opportunity for other guys to step up and make the most of their opportunity, that’s what the league is about. A lot of guys who have stepped in when other guys are out have made a name for themselves and made some big plays in the league, so we’re looking for the same thing for whoever it may be. Whatever we call, whatever plays we have designed for this particular week, it’s about us operating efficiently as an offense. It’s never about one player and Nico, of course, he made a lot of big plays for us and we’re going to miss his explosive plays that he made down the field. I keep saying this: Who’s next? Who’s going to step up? Who’s going to make those plays? We’ll see.”

“With Nico out, everybody has to step up, even myself included, to pick up the slack where Nico isn’t playing,” Stroud added. “We definitely just have to hold each other accountable and just be better at that. (Diggs) is definitely going to be at the forefront of that. Losing somebody like Nico is very tough. Everyone understands that we’re going to miss him. I think they can. Definitely just next man up mentality. You have to be able to win football games without him for a little bit.”

Texans LB Neville Hewitt was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness due to a late hit in Week 7.

was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness due to a late hit in Week 7. Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans worked out DE Trajan Jeffcoat, LB Tarron Jackson, and G Matthew Jones.

Titans

Dianna Russini of The Athletic expects Tennessee DL Jeffery Simmons to be “off-limits” at the trade deadline but knows teams like the Lions, Ravens and Vikings “would love” to add to their defense.

Titans QB Mason Rudolph told reporters that he noticed extra work being put in by WR Calvin Ridley, who had a big game after being criticized over the past week. (Turron Davenport)