AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, K’Lavon Chaisson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is prepared to put the work in after being drafted fourth overall and knows he can’t just rest on his laurels.

“For one, my position and the light that I’m in — I can’t do the bare minimum,” Richardson said, via Pro Football Talk. “The team would not allow that, I would not allow that for myself. I know the GM, coach and the owner definitely don’t want that from me. It’s just a matter of me putting the work in. I’m not just doing it for show — I actually want to learn this information, know this information for the team because I don’t want to get thrown out there and I’m lost and the team is like, ‘Why is this dude out there?’ I just want to make sure I’m on point with everything and I’m doing my job the best way I can.”

Richardson told reporters that quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger have both been helping him learn the offense since his arrival in Indianapolis.

“[Minshew’s] been through it, Sam’s been through it. They just help me stay calm,” Richardson said. “As a rookie, especially a QB, it’s a lot. You would see it as too much and they just help me stay sane. It’s all part of the process, we’ve all been through it and we all want to know everything but we can’t. It’s just a matter of learning. Going through those practices where it does seem too fast for me and I do make mistakes here and there, it’s like OK I made this mistake because of that and I have to fix it for the future.”

Jaguars OLBs coach Bill Shuey believes OLB K’Lavon Chaisson is a great player when healthy after missing most of last season due to a meniscus injury.

“When he is healthy, I see some good things,” Shuey said, via JaguarsWire. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys out there.”

Shuey said Chaisson has looked good in practice and wants to be sure he’s “peaking at the right time.”

“So K’Lavon has put that time in, and it’s been quality time, and you see it in his movement,” Shuey said. “Now it’s a matter of bringing it all together and make sure that he’s healthy, so he’s peaking at the right time.”

Shuey hopes Chaisson’s improvements will help his teammates improve as well, he said.

“We talked about iron sharpens iron,” Shuey said. “My hope is that he can push other guys to earn the playing time.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said QBs C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills will compete for the starting job in training camp.

“We’ll see where their process goes in training camp and see as the competition continues,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “We’ll see who separates themselves.”

Ryans said they’ve been rotating first-team reps between both quarterbacks so far this offseason.

“They’ve been rotating each week,” Ryans said. “As you guys came to practice, you’ve seen we’ve rotated those guys each week, and this just happened to be the week that C.J. was running with the 1s.”

Ryans said Stroud is proving that he quickly learns from his mistakes.

“The best thing I’ve seen about C.J. with his improvement and his growth is he doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Ryans said. “He learns from his mistakes; he puts those behind him; and he finds a way to continue to improve and get better.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he’s been working closely with GM Nick Caserio on constructing their roster: “Nick has been really fun to work with. One of the smartest football minds I’ve been around. Scheme, Xs and Os, having his knowledge and a guy I can lean on for any question. We’ve become pretty tight. Really great relationship,” via Aaron Wilson.

Ryans said WR John Metchie III (hamstring) will be ready for training camp: "He will be good to go for training camp." (Wilson)

(hamstring) will be ready for training camp: “He will be good to go for training camp.” (Wilson) Ryans said they will evaluate G Kenyon Green at the start of training camp after undergoing a knee scope: “We’ll see where he is come training camp.” (Wilson)

at the start of training camp after undergoing a knee scope: “We’ll see where he is come training camp.” (Wilson) Texans CB Shaq Griffin said he spoke with the Vikings and Jaguars as a free agent before signing with Houston, via Brooks Kubena.