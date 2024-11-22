AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Sauce Gardner, Colts, Jets, Patriots

Colts

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter said that QB Anthony Richardson‘s legs help open things up for the team in the passing game.

“[If] you talked to a bunch of opposing defensive coordinators … they’re going to tell you when the quarterback is a runner or a running threat, that changes the math a little bit,” Cooter said, via ESPN. “If that math is getting changed, then they’re having to make adjustments based on that math. And like most things in this game, when you make an adjustment one way, it ought to open up a little something somewhere else.”

The Colts worked out G Chris Reed this week, per Aaron Wilson.

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has taken a dip in production this season with missed tackles and penalties. Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said Gardner is aware he needs to play better.

“Everybody in this building needs to play at a higher level, coach at a higher level, and be more accountable so we all need to improve in that way,” Ulbrich said, via SNY. “Sauce recognizes the fact that he has a very high standard for himself as we have a very high standard for him. He needs to and he wants to play better and he’s working his butt off to get that accomplished.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks former Titans HC Mike Vrabel or Lions DC Aaron Glenn would be good fits for the Jets as their next head coach, assuming they’re willing to take the New York job. Both could have options.

Patriots

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt said he’s feeling more encouraged to play CB/PR Marcus Jones on offense after watching his film: “I got a text from Marcus Jones … I watched 19 plays of his. He’s got a lot of juice. I always want guys who are self-starters.” (Mark Daniels)

Van Pelt said he sees some "center qualities" in Cole Strange, who could also line up at both guard positions: "Really see where he plugs into those inside three spots… I see center qualities in him. The next few weeks will determine where he goes." (Daniels)

Strange (knee) was recently designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He mentioned that he had to relearn how to walk, squat, and jump after his injury: "It's been really tough and very aggravating." (Daniels)