AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travis Etienne, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson praised WR Alec Pierce for his performance in Week 1 against the Texans after connecting with him for a 60-yard touchdown.

“AP just did his job, and I just had to deliver the ball to him,” Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I think I did a decent job getting the ball there and he made a play.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen thinks the pass from Richardson was one of the most impressive he’s ever seen.

“That was probably the best throw I’ve ever seen,” Steichen said. “Closest one was probably [Patrick] Mahomes when I was [with] the Chargers in 2020, to Tyreek Hill. But it was impressive. He … just freaking launched that thing and hit Alec in stride. It was impressive as all get-out.”

Steichen mentioned how Richardson’s arm strength allows them to stretch the field.

“He’s got a huge arm that allows us to push the ball down the field, and then we’ve got the speed on the outside to go get it,” Steichen said. “I think when you’re explosive like that in the pass game, instead of having those 12-, 13-, 14-play drives, you get an opportunity to hit some big ones.”

Steichen said WR Josh Downs (ankle) was limited on Wednesday while K Matt Gay is “good to go” after recovering from a hernia, per George Bremer.

Downs said he's up to 80-90 percent recovered after being around 70 percent last week and wants to see if he can make cuts without pain in practice, via Joel Erickson.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he knows RB Travis Etienne is going to respond back positively after losing a fumble at the goal line.

“I mean, he’s just the same guy every day,” Lawrence said, via PFT. “He doesn’t get too high or too low. That’s something I love about him. I think he’s going to respond great. He always has. Like you said, shoot, we’ve played together for, this is Year 7, I guess? Year 7 together. So, of course, with both of us, we’ve seen each other both have some plays that we want back. I think we both have a lot of confidence in one another to bounce back and you know what you’re going to get out of him. So, yeah, I’m excited for him.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars worked out CBs Christian Holmes and Zech McPhearson on Tuesday.

and on Tuesday. Of the two players, Jacksonville signed McPhearson to their practice squad.

Texans

Heading into a season with heightened expectations, the Texans’ organization is very high on their 2024 rookie class. Houston executive director of player personnel James Liipfert named second-round CB Kamari Lassiter as someone who has stood out from the jump.

“Just to use Kamari as an example, Kamari was hardened by three years in Athens,” Liipfert said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Really good program, kind of knew what we were getting from a worker standpoint and the guy just showed up and, really, he’s been the same guy since Day One. He’s done a really nice job. My final thought on the class is a lot of really high-level dudes that work and love ball and they’re competitive.”

Houston HC DeMeco Ryans added praise for Lassiter because of how he attacks the process daily.

“What stood out the most to me about Kamari is his consistency every day,” Ryans said. “He showed up every day, whether it was that rookie minicamp, OTA’s, no matter who lined up across from him, I just love that he never wavered. Whoever lined up across from him, he accepted whatever challenge was thrown his way. A very smart player, he finishes the right way and that’s what it’s all about. Initially, everybody is about the same, talent wise, but you have to make up in your mind, how are you going to finish each play? He finishes with the right mindset, which has allowed him to continue to grow as a rookie and be consistent because of his mindset of how he finishes things.”

Texans assistant director of player personnel Chris Blanco echoed their sentiment on how impressed they have been with the rookies.

“Yeah, just piggy-backing on what James said, we brought in a lot of guys who fit our culture, with DeMeco, with Nick,” Blanco added. “Just the things that they ask us to look for and identify in players to help build a competitive roster and I think all the rookies, they embody the things we look for in a Houston Texan. Like James said, they’ve all come in hungry, eager, and everything that they’ve gotten they’ve earned. That’s something we’re all looking forward to seeing not just the two players you asked about but all of them.”