AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is competing to retain Indianapolis’ starting role in training camp. When asked about Richardson going into 2025, co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said the quarterback “still has time” to prove he’s their quarterback.

“Where he is in his career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time,” Irsay-Gordon said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s site. “He still has time to prove it.”

Irsay-Gordon added that there is a “sense of urgency” for Richardson to get things right.

“Bring a sense of urgency. And nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars face the task of figuring out how to use first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter as a two-way player on both sides of the ball. When asked about Hunter, QB Trevor Lawrence said he’s confident the rookie will handle the workload based on his conditioning.

“He can handle it,” Lawrence said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “That’s what’s unique and special about him. He’s the best-conditioned guy I think I’ve ever seen. He can run all day up and down the field. I haven’t seen him tired one time. He’s fresh when he goes into the locker room after practice. Everybody else is gassed, and he’s like, ‘I feel great.’ It’s unique. I don’t know what he does, or if he’s just born that way. I know he works really hard, but it’s impressive to see him (in action).”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen reiterated how Hunter is one of the most in-shape players he’s ever coached.

“It’s more about us trying to make sure he’s prepared for that moment,” Coen said. “He’s one of the most crazy in-shape players I’ve ever seen. His stamina is crazy. He can just go … forever. I think he’s itching to do it more, and we’re trying to make sure we do the teaching progression (correctly), so he can go play fast. Ultimately, how do we deploy him on both sides of the ball? We’ve still got to kind of figure that out. What’s he truly best at?”

Coen said they are using Hunter more as an offensive player right now because it’s the area where he needs “the most development.”

“That’s why we’re (starting with) more offense, not necessarily to say that he’s going to play more offense this fall,” Coen said. “It’s because that’s where he needs the most development right now. There’s so much more fundamentals, technique, detail, timing, being at the right spot at the right time, a lot more verbiage.”

Texans

Texans S Jimmie Ward, currently on the active/PUP list while recovering from offseason foot surgery, was charged with felony domestic violence after an incident in June in which the mother of his child says he strangled her and threatened to kill her.

Ward has an initial court date on August 13 and is subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy once the legal proceedings conclude. He’s also a candidate to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the situation plays out. For now, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says the Texans will keep Ward on the roster.

“With Jimmie, it’s unfortunate any time something like that happens and comes out in the news and that happens to one of your players,” Ryans said via KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “Jimmie is a guy that I’ve known the longest. Since I first started in the NFL I’ve worked with Jimmie. I know the type of guy he is, and we’ll just let the legal situation play itself out.”