AFC Notes: Anton Harrison, Monty Rice, Jimmie Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
When asked about a holding call that negated a 43-yard reception by Calvin Ridley, Jaguars RT Anton Harrison said he doesn’t agree with the referee’s call against him but he must put himself in a better position going forward.
“The refs are gonna do their job, I’m not gonna agree with everything,” Harrison said, via JaguarsWire. “I just got to try to put myself in a better position. That’s really it. I got to put myself in a better position to make that block.”
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that S Jimmie Ward‘s shoulder checked out fine on scans, adding that the team signed S Adrian Amos as a depth move.
Titans
- Former Titans LB Monty Rice revealed that he is happy the team let him go and added that people should watch the tape on him if they believe he is a disappointment as a former third-round pick by Tennessee. (Titans Wire)
