AFC Notes: Anton Harrison, Monty Rice, Jimmie Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

When asked about a holding call that negated a 43-yard reception by Calvin Ridley, Jaguars RT Anton Harrison said he doesn’t agree with the referee’s call against him but he must put himself in a better position going forward.

“The refs are gonna do their job, I’m not gonna agree with everything,” Harrison said, via JaguarsWire. “I just got to try to put myself in a better position. That’s really it. I got to put myself in a better position to make that block.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that S Jimmie Ward‘s shoulder checked out fine on scans, adding that the team signed S Adrian Amos as a depth move.

Titans

Former Titans LB Monty Rice revealed that he is happy the team let him go and added that people should watch the tape on him if they believe he is a disappointment as a former third-round pick by Tennessee. (Titans Wire)