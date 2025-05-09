AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos third-round WR Pat Bryant is excited about joining the team and working with QB Bo Nix after speaking with Nix’s brother, WR Tez Johnson, about playing with him at the Senior Bowl.

“I’ve seen a lot of great things,” Bryant said via BroncosWire.com. “It’s crazy because I was just at the Senior Bowl with Tez Johnson, his adopted brother, and we were kind of talking about him and his dream of playing with him. So just having an opportunity to play with a great quarterback like Bo Nix, it’ll be very, very special.”

Chiefs

Chiefs Senior Director of Player Personnel Mike Bradway shared his thoughts on third-round draft pick Ashton Gillotte and his ability to pressure the quarterback.

“Yeah, the pressures. Sometimes the sack numbers, I think, can be a little misleading, so hurry rate, pressure rate, you can feel them when you watch the tape, just the activity,” Bradway said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Then, I’ll tell you one more thing about him (Ashton Gillotte), he dropped a little weight this spring and his Pro Day was probably one of the better Pro Days we saw all spring. The explosiveness, athleticism (and) movement was like a linebacker, so that kind of sold us on just what kind of physical talent he had.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek admitted that the team was working the phones and weighing their trade options before selecting RB Ashton Jeanty, as many believed they would.

“You never know quite how the draft’s going to go,” Spytek said, via the team website. “How many of these guys are going to really push the starters that are here, the position groups that are here, I don’t know. Sometimes you get a third-round pick and you think he’s going to be the one, then it turns out it’s the seventh-round pick that does it. But that’s why those Day 2 trades, I think, were important for us. There were players on the board that we liked there at 37 and a little bit further down, and we felt like it was a great opportunity to get a few more premium picks and load up a bunch of different position groups with as much competition as possible.”

The team went offense-heavy with their draft picks, yet Spytek noted that this was not the plan going into the draft. “It was really the way the board fell,” Spytek mentioned. “We had good defensive players sprinkled in throughout there too. When we were up to pick, the way we stacked the board and the way we pull names off the board, the best names were just the ones at the top, and they ended up being offensive players more often than not. I’ve never been anywhere where I regretted having good football players on the roster, wherever you feel like they start or however they get to where they’re at. You just like having good football players.” The Raiders traded down twice in Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes GM John Spytek remained open-minded on trades, knowing they had several needs along the roster, and they considered Day 2 to be the “strength of the draft.”