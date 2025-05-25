AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Royals, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Denver used their last pick in the seventh round on Utah TE Caleb Lohner, who had 57 career snaps in football after spending most of his time on the basketball court. Broncos HC Sean Payton cited Lohner’s athleticism shown at the Big 12 Pro Day, and hopes this signing turns out like “the last one,” also known as Jimmy Graham.

“You’re looking at a small amount of playing time and yet enough to where you’re watching them,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I think the other thing that helped was watching him at the Big 12 pro day. There were just a few plays that you see movement skills and it’s a lot to work with. If it turns out like the last one did, then we’d be really excited.”

Chiefs

Chiefs director of player personnel Ryne Nutt said that second-round WR Jalen Royals has traits similar to 2023 second-round pick WR Rashee Rice.

“His game is very similar to Rashee’s,’’ Nutt said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He’s got big hands, strong hands, and he’s very good after the catch. [Run after the catch] is a big part of our offense. That’s something we look for in receivers. We look for speed. The kid had that 4.40 [40-yard dash at the scouting combine]. We look for strength, and he has that. Then we look for route running, and that’s probably an area where Rashee had to kind of develop a little bit, so we kind of thought they were similar in that respect. With Rashee coming back from injury and trying to get right, the hopes are this kid can step in and try to get some playing time and help us out.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said first-round RB Ashton Jeanty has an incredible work ethic, and he’s excited that he’s a part of the team.

“Ashton is a great kid,” Crosby said, via PFT. “I’ve been able to know him before he got drafted here. … But he’s a great kid, humble kid, I think — just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had. But just shows the testament to the type of person he is. So, it’s been awesome. It’s only been a couple weeks with him, but I love the kid. He’s a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him.”