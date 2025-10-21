AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Denver pulled off an incredible comeback against the Giants in Week 7, where they put up a franchise-best 33 points in the fourth quarter. Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. credited their intense two and a half hour practices for their ability to be at their best late in games.

“We are fighters,” Mims Jr. said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “East Coast game and going through London and coming back is not easy. That’s the task. We have to take it and run with it. For me, mentally, it’s a week-by-week thing. We were able to be home this week and get into a groove. Even though we started slow—we want to start off better than that—we’re fighters and we finished the game.”

“The way we’ve practiced hasn’t gone without notice. We feel it—and the other team feels it. We take pride in that.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs put up 31 points in their win over the Raiders on Sunday, with two scores coming from recently returned WR Rashee Rice. Chiefs OC Matt Nagy said before the game that he was excited for what Rice would be adding to the team’s offense upon his return.

“Rashee, his growth from rookie year to last year, unfortunately getting hurt to now, this year the word is just exciting, optimistic,” Nagy said during a press conference. “The kid has done so much on and off the field to better himself, both as a person and a player. I think you feel that and see that with the love and friendship that these guys have internally. You see that [and] you feel it. I half get goosebumps just thinking about when he goes out there and what he does to this offense. There is an excitement that you have — remember now he hasn’t played for a little while, so there is a little bit of some realness to it too. But that’s the beauty of what [G.M.] Brett Veach and [head] coach [Andy] Reid have done with the depth that we have in this offense. I think it’s been stated that there hasn’t been a whole lot of plays and games that the three of those guys have played together, and now we get to do that.”

Raiders

Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty sounded defeated after the team’s loss this weekend.

“I mean, I’ve lost before in my life, but I definitely don’t like losing,” Jeanty said softly, via the team’s website. “It’s not something…”

His voice trailed off.

“I don’t work as hard as I do, and I don’t think anybody else in this building does, to lose like that,” Jeanty continued. “So, if we’re being honest, it’s been a losing culture around here for a long time. But we have to continue to work to fix that and bring winning back here.” Raiders HC Pete Carroll acknowledged that the team got dominated in all three phases of the game. “We had the ball 10 snaps in the first quarter because we couldn’t make a first down and couldn’t stop them,” Carroll said. “It’s just not one thing. We came into this game really wanting to run the football, figuring that would be a key element of the makeup of this game, but we just couldn’t get there. We didn’t change our mind about that at all. We didn’t miss that thought. We just couldn’t be in charge of the down and distance well enough. It was a storm.”