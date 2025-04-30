AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Tez Johnson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked why the team didn’t select Oregon WR Tez Johnson to pair him with adopted brother QB Bo Nix. Ultimately, Johnson wound up being selected by the Buccaneers.

“It’s hard,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “He’s on the board, and you’re sitting there and obviously, Tampa [Bay] took him, right? So I’m sure he was on everyone’s board. At some point, it just depends. After one receiver [this year], drafted two last year.”

Chiefs

Chiefs Senior Director of Player Personnel Mike Bradway shared his thoughts on third-round draft pick Nohl Williams.

“I think he (Nohl Williams) – you know, with a guy that’s a four-year starter with that kind of intelligence (and) experience, I think he can come in and contribute right away.” Bradway said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Now, we have a lot of good players in the (cornerback) room. I think his special teams – the value there is obviously where he can probably make an impact early. I think with his experience (and) resume, I think he’s probably more pro-ready than a lot of corners you might take in that range.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek made it known earlier this offseason that he had his eye on RB Ashton Jeanty when saying his son would disown their family if Las Vegas didn’t pick Jeanty. Spytek said it was no secret how enamored they were with the running back.

“My oldest son has made it no secret that if we don’t pick Ashton Jeanty at six, that he’s walking out of the family and he’s gonna find somebody else,” Spytek said, via RaidersWire. “Probably whoever takes Ashton. . . He walked right into our building and basically told Mark Davis, ‘If my dad doesn’t take Ashton Jeanty, he’s doing a bad job.'”

Jeanty knew the Raiders were bound to pick him after Spytek’s comments.

“Once I seen statement about Spytek’s son, I knew it was going to happen,” said Jeanty. “Gotta keep the family together.”