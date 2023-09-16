AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Chris Jones, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson believes HC Sean Payton is a great fit for him and the offense and said that he feels great about where they’re headed and the creativity between the two.

“The relationship that Sean and I have — understanding offensively what we want to do — I think the creativity, the diligence of all our coaches but also us players as a collective effort [is great],” Wilson said, via Broncos Wire. “We have a lot of work to do, just because it’s a long season. It’s going to be something that we’re going to do everything we can to be our best. I feel great. The only thing I’m disappointed [about is that] we didn’t come up with a win [on Sunday]. That’s really all that matters and it’s all we really care about. We’ll get better next week.”

Chargers

Per Adam Schefter, the Chargers are listing RB Austin Ekeler for their Week 2 matchup with the Titans due to an ankle injury.

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo said DT Chris Jones appears to be in “good shape” back at practice.

“We were saying this when he wasn’t here that the one thing we knew that when you know, hopefully, he did get back, we knew he’d be in shape,” said Spagnuolo, via ChiefsWire. “That’s just not his, you know, he’s not a he’s not the big fat guy. You know, like, some of the big guys are in the worry about that. I mean, he’s Listen, he’s the real deal. He’s blessed with some talents. So, he looks like he’s in good shape, to me.”

Spagnuolo said they may have some schematic plans for when Jones is on and off the field.

“There are probably things that we might add when he’s not there,” Spagnuolo said. “We might feel like we need some different things, and when he’s there, maybe we don’t have to do that’s probably a better way. And we had to do a little bit of that last week; we had to find other ways to generate some pressure. I thought Mike Danna did a nice job inside on that one play. The coverage was really good.”

Spagnuolo is unsure about Jones’ snap count in Week 1 and intends on being smart with him: “Big thing will be conditioning. We don’t want to put him in a situation where he will get hurt… We will be smart on gameday,” per Cameron Wolfe.