AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he’s been told neither the Lions nor the Panthers have much interest in trading for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. That leaves the Seahawks as one of the few remaining fits.
- PFN’s Mike Kaye reports that the Browns are hosting UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on a top 30 visit.
Ravens
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Ravens offered LB Bobby Wagner $18 million over two years but he wanted to stay in Los Angeles and chose the Rams’ deal, which also included higher incentives.
- Baltimore’s offer was reportedly fully guaranteed at signing, per PFT.
- PFN’s Tony Pauline has heard the latest Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning will come off the board is at No. 14 to the Ravens. Baltimore will host Penning for a top 30 visit this week.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Miami QB D’Eriq King will meet with a number of teams, including the Ravens, ahead of the NFL Draft.
- Wilson had previously mentioned that some teams have an interest in drafting King and trying him out as a wide receiver or kick returner.
- Hawaii CB Cortez Davis will meet either in person or virtually with a number of teams, including the Ravens. (Wilson)
- Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo had a visit with the Ravens. (Billy Marshall)
- Michigan RB Hassan Haskins says he met with the Ravens at the Combine. (Justin Melo)
- Ball State LB Jaylin Thomas has had private workouts for a handful of teams, including the Ravens. (Wilson)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is continuing to field questions about injured LT Ronnie Stanley, noting that there will be opportunities to bring in a new tackle via the draft if needed: “We’re not sure how Ronnie (Stanley) is going to rebound. We’re optimistic. We feel like he’s on a good pace to come back.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta added the team is “very concerned” about their depth at cornerback. (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta noted the team would not draft a running back in the first round, yet did not rule out using a pick in the second or third round if the right player was available: “If the right guy falls, we will certainly strike.” (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Houston CB Marcus Jones has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers.
- The Steelers have official visits scheduled with Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton and Georgia LB Quay Walker. (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
