AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on choosing to receive after winning the opening coin toss: “Something we were leaning to all week. This week we just felt like we needed the ball to start.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Taylor added that while he's hopeful about the knee injury suffered by DT D.J. Reader, he is unsure about the severity of the injury. (Geoff Hobson)

Browns

Browns TE David Njoku said that the team’s offense is willing to do whatever it takes to put points on the board this season and will do anything that is asked of him.

“I love everything that requires being a tight end,” Njoku said of his role, via BrownsWire.com. “Whatever the team asks from me, I will do it 100 percent. I am just glad we got the win. Any positive plays we produce on offense we love. Running, passing, or whatever it takes to get those touchdowns and get those hard-earned yards is what we like to do and what we will do.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson told reporters that he feels the team starts to play better once they are faced with adversity. (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that LT Patrick Mekari is dealing with a sprained left ankle and will be fine. (Hensley)