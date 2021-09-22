AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Bengals
- When asked of ways to have a clean pocket, Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the entire team can collectively improve: “We just got to be better all the way around. I can be better, the O-line can be better, the receivers can be better and the coaches can be better. We can all be better.” (Tyler Dragon)
- The Bengals hosted OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Mike Horton and C Michael Menet for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Cincinnati signed Gaillard to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s not ruling out WR Odell Beckham (knee) from Week 3 and expects him to be “full-go” at practice: “We’ll see how he progresses this week. I expect him to be full-go at practice. I’m not ruling him out.” (Zac Jackson)
- Stefanski expects LT Jedrick Wills (ankle) to practice at some point this week but did not participate on Wednesday. (Nate Ulrich)
Ravens
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo and Matt Verderame say there’s a general hesitation from their sources around the league when asked if they would commit a market-level contract to QB Lamar Jackson. They do think the Ravens ultimately end up signing him to a major deal, though.
- One NFC executive tells Lombardo he had doubts about Jackson and the quarterback’s performances in the playoffs so far have not alleviated those: “They can take care of him, and be fine. There’s restructuring, you can get all that stuff done … But, do you want to get it done? Do you want to make him the highest-paid player in your franchise’s history, and think that he’s going to take you to the Super Bowl and win it? Because, in my opinion, he’s not. He’s a great dude. I have nothing against him, but I’d hate to be in [GM] Eric DeCosta’s position and have to pay him.”
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh was unsure when asked whether first-round WR Rashod Bateman (groin) would be ready to return from injured reserve by Week 4. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh had no updates on LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle). (Zrebiec)
- Jackson said defenders are reluctant to tackle recently signed RB Latavius Murray: “People don’t want to tackle that man. I’ve seen it — They were iffy when they see him getting up close. He’s a huge guy. I wouldn’t want to tackle him either.” (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers
- According to Gerry Dulac, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) will be able to play in Week 3 but will have “pain when he throws.”
