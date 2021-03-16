AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- According to Tyler Dragon, the Bengals tried to sign former Giants G Kevin Zeitler, but Cincinnati could not match Baltimore’s three-year, $22 million offer.
- WR A.J. Green tells Josina Anderson that he has not yet made any decisions on free agency: “No decision yet. Still working through it. Been focusing on some family stuff today.”
- Tom Pelissero reports that Bengals’ CB William Jackson could end up commanding around $10-12 million in free agency.
- Regarding new Bengals signed CB Chidobe Awuzie, Jane Slater reports that the Saints also pursued Awuzie before he agreed to a three-year deal with Cincinnati.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Bengals are among the teams which have shown interest in Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey this offseason.
- Bengals’ recently signed DE Trey Hendrickson commented that he chose to sign with Cincinnati because they are building the “right culture” with Joe Burrow: “They are in a rebuilding phase…They are getting the right culture inside the locker room…The sky is the limit with Joe Burrow at quarterback.” (Tyler Dragon)
- Hendrickson’s four-year, $60 million deal has a “pay-you-go structure” with no guarantees past the 2021 season. He’ll receive $32 million over the first two years of the deal through a $10 million signing bonus and a $20 million guaranteed salary in 2021. (Albert Breer)
- LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Browns
- Josina Anderson reports that the Browns are still monitoring the market at cornerback and defensive line. However, Anderson adds that Cleveland may let the market “cool” before signing players at those positions.
- According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, S John Johnson turned down “significantly more money” from another team to sign his three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Browns.
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Browns. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
Former Giants G Kevin Zeitler had a healthy market after being released by New York, which made his decision on where to play next tough. Ultimately, he decided to return to the AFC North and sign a three-year deal with the Ravens. He’s previously played for the Bengals and Browns.
“Well it was actually a pretty tough call. They were all duking it out last night,” Zeitler said during an interview with Glenn Clark Radio. “But me and my wife, after we sat down and really talked about what we thought fo this time in our life, Baltimore was the right fit. And we’re very excited to be a part of it.
“Just being in the AFC North so much, I think that’s more my style of ‘ball. And on top of that, seeing what the Ravens have done over the last couple years, offensively and well as defensively, it just seemed like a great fit.”
Zeitler says he actually consulted longtime Ravens’ G Marshal Yanda about coming to Baltimore.
“I actually reached out to Marshal Yanda and asked him a bunch of questions about the o-line and everything,” Zeitler told Gary Clark. “He thought it would be a great fit. Right guard in Baltimore Ravens history is a very good spot. I’m excited to carry on the tradition.”
Steelers
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic has RB Benny Snell starting for the Steelers next season if the team does not draft a running back.
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette thinks former Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders might be worth a look for the Steelers to add a veteran to their receiving corps. Sanders was originally drafted by Pittsburgh.
- Bouchette doesn’t think the interest is mutual between the Steelers and former Bills WR John Brown, who mentioned Pittsburgh as a place he’d like to play.