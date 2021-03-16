AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Josina Anderson reports that the Browns are still monitoring the market at cornerback and defensive line. However, Anderson adds that Cleveland may let the market “cool” before signing players at those positions.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, S John Johnson turned down “significantly more money” from another team to sign his three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Browns.

turned down “significantly more money” from another team to sign his three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Browns. Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Browns. (Justin Melo)

Former Giants G Kevin Zeitler had a healthy market after being released by New York, which made his decision on where to play next tough. Ultimately, he decided to return to the AFC North and sign a three-year deal with the Ravens. He’s previously played for the Bengals and Browns.

“Well it was actually a pretty tough call. They were all duking it out last night,” Zeitler said during an interview with Glenn Clark Radio. “But me and my wife, after we sat down and really talked about what we thought fo this time in our life, Baltimore was the right fit. And we’re very excited to be a part of it.

“Just being in the AFC North so much, I think that’s more my style of ‘ball. And on top of that, seeing what the Ravens have done over the last couple years, offensively and well as defensively, it just seemed like a great fit.”

Zeitler says he actually consulted longtime Ravens’ G Marshal Yanda about coming to Baltimore.

“I actually reached out to Marshal Yanda and asked him a bunch of questions about the o-line and everything,” Zeitler told Gary Clark. “He thought it would be a great fit. Right guard in Baltimore Ravens history is a very good spot. I’m excited to carry on the tradition.”

