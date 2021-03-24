AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero mentions that the Bengals were also in the chase for DT Sheldon Rankins and made a “hard run” at him before he opted to sign with the Jets.
- Per Pro Football Talk, no one else vying for WR Kenny Golladay was even in the neighborhood of the four-year deal worth $18 million a year that the Giants gave him.
- The Bengals had a one-year deal for about $13 million on the table, while the Bears will willing to do one year and $11-12 million. The Ravens were mentioned as a candidate but the sense was their interest was more of a smokescreen.
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes the offensive line will be a big point of emphasis for the Bengals in the draft. He also adds not to rule out a receiver with their pick in the first round.
- Dehner says the Bengals are also still looking for pass-rushing help, either on the edge or interior. He lists Jurrell Casey, Kawann Short and Gerald McCoy as some options they could look at.
- With the additions of CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton, Dehner notes Cincinnati’s entire secondary is under contract through 2022, so he expects them to largely be done addressing it this year.
- Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
- Army LB John Rhattigan has added the Bengals to his virtual interview circuit. (Justin Melo)
- Virginia LB Charles Snowden says he’s had extensive virtual interviews with half the league, including the Bengals. (Matt Verderame)
Browns
- The Athletic’s Zac Jackson points out that in addition to having a need at edge rusher, the Browns don’t have any defensive tackles under contract beyond 2021 except for Jordan Elliott, setting it up for Cleveland to use multiple draft picks on defensive linemen in the draft.
- Jackson writes that the Browns see 2020 third-round LB Jacob Phillips as the “gem” of their linebacking corps and think he’s in store for a big season this year after injuries held him back as a rookie.
- New Browns CB Troy Hill can play in both the slot and outside, per Jackson, and gives Cleveland some insurance for CB Greedy Williams if he’s not healthy. Jackson adds the Browns could draft or sign another cornerback to further improve their depth.
- Jackson expects the Browns to stand pat at tight end unless someone offers them something significant for TE David Njoku during or after the draft.
- South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn said at his pro day that he’s had a few meetings with the Browns and would love to play for them. (Nate Ulrich)
Ravens
- Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
- Virginia LB Charles Snowden says he’s had extensive virtual interviews with half the league, including the Steelers. (Matt Verderame)