AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he is ready for the regular season after seeing game action for the first time since he tore his ACL.
“Yes. We are ready to go,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m excited about this next week. We have a chance to get our minds right. This will not be as taxing on the body. We have a chance to physically be ready for Week One. I’m excited to get a game plan and get ready to go.”
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes Bengals G Michael Jordan has fallen down the depth chart. Veterans Quinton Spain and Xavier Su’a-Filo have locked up starting jobs and the team won’t cut rookies Jackson Carman and D’Ante Smith.
- The Bengals could trade Jordan but Dehner doesn’t think they’ll cut him.
- He adds Bengals CB Darius Phillips also appears to have slipped down the depth chart to fifth, with Eli Apple appearing to be ahead of him. Phillips’ roster spot is safe given his skill as a return man, though.
- Burrow believes that second-year TE Thaddeus Moss will be a “big part of this team.” (Ben Baby)
- He also downplayed first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s drops. “I’m not worried about it… He’ll be ready to go Week 1.” (Baby)
Browns
- Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com believes that both DT Andrew Billings and Malik McDowell will make the 53-man roster despite past issues, along with CB M.J. Stewart.
- Petrak says he would be stunned if WR Rashard Higgins did not make the roster due to his undeniable chemistry with QB Baker Mayfield.
- Possible trade candidates from the Browns roster according to Petrak, could include WR KhaDarel Hodge, LB Mack Wilson, T Chris Hubbard, and Billings. Petrak believes that rookie RB/WR Demetric Felton could push Hodge off of the roster due to his versatility and special teams skills.
- Wilson has had a strong camp and could be the starter in Week 1, yet the team has second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and veteran LB Malcolm Smith if they decide to trade Wilson.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms Wilson’s name has come up in trade talks.
Ravens
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens weren’t comfortable with RB Todd Gurley‘s health when they brought him in for a visit in June so it’s unlikely they sign him now.
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh admitted RB J.K. Dobbins will miss the season: “Like any injury, you just have to approach it and overcome it. I have full confidence in the rest of the RBs who are here.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh added QB Trace McSorley returned to practice today, while CB Jimmy Smith‘s ankle injury could keep him out to start the season. (Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh said TE Nick Boyle will start the season on the PUP list or injured reserve. (Zrebiec)
- Ravens WR Marquise Brown also returned to practice for the first time in a month on Monday. (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers
- According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers WR Chase Claypool and S Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a fight near the end of practice. A couple of players brushed it off and HC Mike Tomlin declined to address it afterward.
