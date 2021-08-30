AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he is ready for the regular season after seeing game action for the first time since he tore his ACL.

“Yes. We are ready to go,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m excited about this next week. We have a chance to get our minds right. This will not be as taxing on the body. We have a chance to physically be ready for Week One. I’m excited to get a game plan and get ready to go.”

Browns

Ravens

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens weren’t comfortable with RB Todd Gurley ‘s health when they brought him in for a visit in June so it’s unlikely they sign him now.

‘s health when they brought him in for a visit in June so it’s unlikely they sign him now. Ravens HC John Harbaugh admitted RB J.K. Dobbins will miss the season: “Like any injury, you just have to approach it and overcome it. I have full confidence in the rest of the RBs who are here.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

admitted RB will miss the season: “Like any injury, you just have to approach it and overcome it. I have full confidence in the rest of the RBs who are here.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh added QB Trace McSorley returned to practice today, while CB Jimmy Smith ‘s ankle injury could keep him out to start the season. (Zrebiec)

returned to practice today, while CB ‘s ankle injury could keep him out to start the season. (Zrebiec) Harbaugh said TE Nick Boyle will start the season on the PUP list or injured reserve. (Zrebiec)

will start the season on the PUP list or injured reserve. (Zrebiec) Ravens WR Marquise Brown also returned to practice for the first time in a month on Monday. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers WR Chase Claypool and S Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a fight near the end of practice. A couple of players brushed it off and HC Mike Tomlin declined to address it afterward.