AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said OL Michael Jordan wasn’t better than other interior linemen, which led to his cut: “Just consistency. That’s the key term with all the interior players. And that’s why you’ve seen those veterans get the latest stab at it.” (Ben Baby)
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot reports the Browns are not planning to bring back recently released QB Kyle Lauletta.
- Jeremy Fowler reports believe S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams should be healthy for Week 1.
- According to Jake Trotter, the Browns will put LB Jacob Phillips on the 53 man roster despite his injury.
Ravens
- Aaron Wilson reports the Ravens brought LB Blake Gallagher in for a visit.
- Ravens RB Gus Edwards said he is ready to take the next step to replace RB J.K. Dobbins: “I’m ready to do whatever’s asked of me. I’m ready to step up.” (Ravens)
Steelers
- Ed Bouchette reports the Steelers do not have interest in signing QB Cam Newton.
- The Steelers don’t plan on re-signing rookie CB Shakur Brown to their practice squad. Pittsburgh gave the highest bonus to Brown they’ve ever given to a rookie undrafted free agent ($25k). (Mark Kaboly)
