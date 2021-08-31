AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bengals

  • Bengals HC Zac Taylor said OL Michael Jordan wasn’t better than other interior linemen, which led to his cut: “Just consistency. That’s the key term with all the interior players. And that’s why you’ve seen those veterans get the latest stab at it.” (Ben Baby)

Browns

Ravens

Steelers

  • Ed Bouchette reports the Steelers do not have interest in signing QB Cam Newton
  • The Steelers don’t plan on re-signing rookie CB Shakur Brown to their practice squad. Pittsburgh gave the highest bonus to Brown they’ve ever given to a rookie undrafted free agent ($25k). (Mark Kaboly)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply