AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin stressed the importance of hitting on their draft picks this offseason.

“You have to hit on your draft picks. That’s what makes a good football team year in and out. You can’t buy yourself a good football team every year, there’s not enough money to do it,” Tobin said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

As for whether they will target a tight end, Tobin said they the right prospect didn’t fall to them last year and they’ll see how things go at No. 18.

“The draft didn’t fall to us where there was one we wanted at the time we were picking (last year). We liked a lot of the guys. It didn’t happen. We’ll see what happens this year. I think we’ve got some guys that played for us last year that showed they have a future with the Bengals and we’ll see if we can get them back and then we’ll try to supplement it.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry pushed back on the idea that Cleveland needs to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason. He noted between WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku, they have two Pro Bowl-level pass catchers, and they’ve used multiple Day 2 picks to add WRs Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell in recent seasons.

“I would not say that,” Berry said via the Athletic’s Zac Jackson. “I mean, we’re still in the assessment mode. We feel pretty good about our group of pass catchers. I don’t know very many teams across the NFL that have two Pro Bowl-caliber pass catchers and a good complementary crew. We’re always looking to add playmakers. … But I think it would be aggressive (to call that the) top priority.”

Once again, the Browns will operate without the benefit of a first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade. In the last two seasons, Cleveland has traded out of the second round to pick up more picks and Berry said they may do that again.

“I would say (trading out of the second round again) is always a possibility, but in terms of how I think it’s going to shake out, I have no idea,” Berry said. “Sitting here a year ago or two years ago, I wouldn’t have told you that I thought that was, like, the primary avenue we (had to) take. So we’re still going to work through roster strategy over the next several weeks and, hopefully, the picture will clarify in the upcoming months. “You can never predict how things will turn out. What I think I’ve (gotten better at) is that whole patience aspect in terms of just being OK with the fact that there is uncertainty — there are going to be twists and turns in a given offseason or over multiple offseasons that you don’t foresee, and the (key for us) is being both patient and flexible enough to react to opportunistic situations.”

Steelers

According to Neil Stratton, the Steelers have parted ways with Assistant Director of Pro Scouting Dave Petett after his contract officially expired.