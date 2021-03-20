AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirmed that recently signed Riley Reiff will start at right tackle with Jonah Williams starting at left tackle: “Both of those guys are going to have great futures for us at those positions.” (Ben Baby)
- Reiff was confident that he’d sign with Cincinnati after having dinner with Joe Burrow and other members of the organization: “I wanted to right after I got to meet some of the guys. Joe, Sam. But there was business to do (in the morning).” (Paul Dehner Jr.)
- The Bengals signed DL Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year, $6.2M contract that includes a $4.6M signing bonus, a base salary of $1.4M, up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $1M in sacks incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bengals’ RB Samaje Perine‘s two-year, $3.3 million deal includes a $700,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1.1 million, $1.4 million, a $100,000 rushing yards incentive annually, and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bengals’ T Riley Reiff‘s two-year $7.5 million deal includes a $5.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.7 million, and up to $300,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
New Browns’ S John Johnson said that he was offered more money by other teams, but decided to join the Browns in order to fulfill what he considered the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Honestly, I knew that the fans loved their team and supported the team, but when I got here yesterday, people started to notice me already so that just confirmed everything,’’ Johnson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m happy I made the right decision. I felt like it was an opportunity of a lifetime, coming to a situation that things are moving in the right direction. It’s rare [in this business] that people care about you, people actually appreciate you and people want to do things the right way. This city as a whole, let alone the organization, it drips that.’’
“I just felt it had a young group, a young secondary, a great defense. We can get a rush on the quarterback. I’m like, ‘It will be a perfect fit to get out here to Cleveland.’ It was a no-brainer.”
- Browns’ LB Malcolm Smith‘s one-year, $1.212 million contract includes $500,000 guaranteed with a $137,500 signing bonus and a $1.075 million salary. ($362,500 guaranteed) (Aaron Wilson)
- Browns K Cody Parkey‘s one-year, $1.212 million deal includes a $137,000 signing bonus and $200,000 guaranteed through $62,500 of his $1.075 million base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s one-year, $8 million extension includes a $7 million signing bonus and a $1M non-guaranteed base salary. His contract also includes voidable years from 2022-2025 on the fifth day after the 2021 Super Bowl. (Aaron Wilson)
- Steelers’ CB Cameron Sutton‘s five-year deal for $9 million includes a $3.5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million and $4.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)