AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirmed that recently signed Riley Reiff will start at right tackle with Jonah Williams starting at left tackle: “Both of those guys are going to have great futures for us at those positions.” (Ben Baby)

Reiff was confident that he'd sign with Cincinnati after having dinner with Joe Burrow and other members of the organization: "I wanted to right after I got to meet some of the guys. Joe, Sam. But there was business to do (in the morning)." (Paul Dehner Jr.)

The Bengals signed DL Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year, $6.2M contract that includes a $4.6M signing bonus, a base salary of $1.4M, up to $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $1M in sacks incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Bengals' RB Samaje Perine's two-year, $3.3 million deal includes a $700,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1.1 million, $1.4 million, a $100,000 rushing yards incentive annually, and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Bengals' T Riley Reiff's two-year $7.5 million deal includes a $5.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.7 million, and up to $300,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

New Browns’ S John Johnson said that he was offered more money by other teams, but decided to join the Browns in order to fulfill what he considered the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Honestly, I knew that the fans loved their team and supported the team, but when I got here yesterday, people started to notice me already so that just confirmed everything,’’ Johnson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m happy I made the right decision. I felt like it was an opportunity of a lifetime, coming to a situation that things are moving in the right direction. It’s rare [in this business] that people care about you, people actually appreciate you and people want to do things the right way. This city as a whole, let alone the organization, it drips that.’’

Johnson will also be joined by former Rams teammate CB Troy Hill and plans on getting acquainted with the team alongside him. He is also excited to play with a young, exciting defense.

“I just felt it had a young group, a young secondary, a great defense. We can get a rush on the quarterback. I’m like, ‘It will be a perfect fit to get out here to Cleveland.’ It was a no-brainer.”

Browns’ LB Malcolm Smith‘s one-year, $1.212 million contract includes $500,000 guaranteed with a $137,500 signing bonus and a $1.075 million salary. ($362,500 guaranteed) (Aaron Wilson)

Browns K Cody Parkey‘s one-year, $1.212 million deal includes a $137,000 signing bonus and $200,000 guaranteed through $62,500 of his $1.075 million base salary. (Aaron Wilson)

