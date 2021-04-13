AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Tyler Dragon thinks it is only logical for the Bengals to bring in TE Thaddeus Moss, a former LSU teammate of QB Joe Burrow. Dragon believes the team could be looking to draft LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase in an attempt to recreate Burrow’s explosive LSU offense.
- Dragon is still of the opinion that the Bengals should draft Oregon T Penei Sewell in order to give their franchise quarterback some much-needed protection.
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison write the Bengals will almost certainly add a kicker at some point this offseason to compete with and ideally beat out incumbent Austin Seibert.
- They highlight Miami K Jose Borregales as the apparent top kicker in the draft, though the Bengals might not have to spend a draft pick to get him.
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes that LB Jadeveon Clowney is finally poised to sign with the Browns and has a second visit with the team scheduled for Wednesday.
- Cabot estimates that the Browns and Clowney could strike a one-year deal for somewhere between $6.5-$13 million based on market estimates.
- BrownsZone.com’s Scott Petrak thinks a one-year, $8 million deal for Clowney makes the most sense. He’d go as high as $9.5 million and wouldn’t be comfortable paying Clowney $10 million.
- Petrak thinks the Browns could circle around to DE Melvin Ingram if a deal with Clowney falls through, but Ingram is a less well-rounded player.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Browns are one of the teams showing interest in Nebraska TE Jack Stoll as an undrafted free agent.
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly notes if the Steelers want an established running back in the draft this year, they face the challenge of potentially having to use a first-round pick.
- They could have their pick of Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Travis Etienne or North Carolina’s Javonte Williams in the first, but all three could be gone by the time they pick again at No. 55.
- Kaboly mentions the Steelers appear to be big fans of Harris and both GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin attended Clemson’s pro day.
