AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan knows that QB Joe Burrow has a killer instinct hidden just beneath all of his smiles and confidence.

“All the confidence and the smirking, he wants to take your freaking soul,” Callahan said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “People feel that. He’s got such an innate ability to understand human interaction and human dynamics. There’s nothing about it that’s forced. There’s nothing about it that’s awkward. I’ve been around other guys that, they can be awkward. And they can come across as kind of phony. It’s just not natural for them. His ability to relate to people is natural. And they all love him.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor expects WR Tee Higgins to play, despite the minor injury. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin is leaving the organization to become a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under his brother HC Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. (Pro Football Talk)

Steelers

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly does not expect the Steelers to re-sign impending free-agent S Terrell Edmunds this offseason after declining his fifth-year option.

Kaboly believes the Steelers will continue starting C J.C. Hassenauer given it's the start of the playoffs.

As for Steelers fourth-round LT Dan Moore (ankle), Kaboly doesn't feel confident that he will be available for Sunday's game and Pittsburgh will likely start OT Joe Haeg.

The Steelers surprisingly designated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to return from injured reserve and HC Mike Tomlin would not rule out the thought of him playing in the playoff game against the Chiefs. (Brooke Pryor)