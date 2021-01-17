AFC Notes: Bengals, Chiefs, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals announced that they have hired former Dolphins DL coach Marion Hobby as their new defensive line coach.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about QB Patrick Mahomes and his condition after Sunday’s game: “I just talked to him. He’s doing good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow but right now he’s feeling good. He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him. He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here.” (Terez A. Paylor)

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora writes that with only two real openings remaining with the Texans and Eagles, league sources are increasingly pessimistic Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will land a head coaching job this cycle.

will land a head coaching job this cycle. La Canfora adds he’s been told that it’s doubtful the Texans’ requested interview with Bieniemy even takes place, as Houston asked to talk to him later in the process and he won’t be available until Kansas City is out of the postseason.

Ravens K Justin Tucker is one of the best at his job in NFL history, with a career accuracy percentage over 90 percent. So when he missed two field goals from 41 and 46 yards respectively in Saturday’s loss to the Bills in the divisional round, it was a sure sign it wasn’t Baltimore’s night. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the wind in the stadium was a big challenge.

“The wind was very impactful,” Harbaugh said via Clifton Brown of the team website. “You could see it for both kickers. It was tough, really challenging out there.”