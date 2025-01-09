AFC Notes: Bengals DC Candidates, Ravens, Arthur Smith, Steelers

Bengals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Raiders DC Patrick Graham is a viable candidate for the same role with the Bengals and Cincinnati could also look to speak to Notre Dame DC Al Golden (a former Bengals position coach) and former Bears HC Matt Eberflus.

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry said he chose to come to Baltimore to play with QB Lamar Jackson and what he’s achieved this season shouldn’t overshadow another MVP-caliber season posted by Jackson.

“You can put anybody by Lamar, and they’re going to have a hell of a year,” Henry said, via PFT. “It’s just the type of player that he is. My success shouldn’t knock his, or vice versa. Lamar is the main reason why I came here. It was to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

Henry gave credit to both Jackson and Bills QB Josh Allen while calling Jackson the best player in football.

“I’ve been seeing all the chatter [about MVP]. I forgot who said it, [but we should] celebrate the two – him and Josh Allen. They both had a hell of a year this year,” Henry said. “I feel like Lamar – in his case – I feel like his stats can be even better. I feel like he’s the best player in the league, and it’s only going to get better from here. I don’t feel like what I’ve done should hurt him. I feel like he’s helped me even more.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith enters the postseason among head coach candidates in this year’s hiring cycle. Smith thinks the league has helped prevent it from becoming a distraction for coaches on playoff teams.

“[I]t can become a distraction if you let it,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think, first off, you’re extremely humbled because there’s so many great candidates out there. There’s guys coaching in small college ball that may never get a shot, but it’s nice, I guess, that somebody wants to talk to you. But, at the end of the day, the league has tried to slow it down, which is a good thing, because you’re sitting here, you’ve got one shot, you don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get to get in the playoffs and have a chance to go win it all. And you can’t cheat the game, you owe that to the players. You owe it to the organization. And I think having done it before, it’s a lot easier just to push it away.”

Smith understands he needs to focus on their upcoming AFC Wild Card game against the Ravens.

“I think the first time, as much as you try to compartmentalize, it’s all around you. So, there’s a completely different feel, like I said. I mean, I’ll get to that when it’s the appropriate time, but I cannot waste time and cheat the game and cheat the players. And in this organization, our focus has got to be on Baltimore.”

Smith won’t be available to conduct a virtual interview until after Saturday’s game, which he thinks is a wise move from the NFL.

“[T]hat’s a good thing by the league trying to slow it down, because it does,” Smith said. “You can’t fault somebody for wanting a job, but that attention doesn’t need to be on me, or my concern doesn’t need to be on that, my concern needs to be on this job. And that’s all that matters.”