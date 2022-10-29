AFC Notes: Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor revealed that WR Ja’Marr Chase will miss time with a hairline hip fracture and torn shoulder labrum, but the team has no plans of placing him on injured reserve.

“He has a hip injury. He will miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So right now, that’s the information we have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR and things like that.”

Albert Breer lists S Brandon Wilson and OL Isaiah Prince as potential trade candidates for the Bengals.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson practiced on Saturday after missing time with a neck injury. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns CB Greg Newsome was surprisingly unhappy when he heard that he won’t be lining up across from Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who is out with a hip injury.

“Oh, I was pissed, for sure,” Newsome said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Yeah, definitely was looking forward to that matchup. Hopefully, he gets well soon, but I was definitely mad.”

“Nah, that’s just going to be a rivalry that’s going to be every single year,” Newsome added. “That stuff is all noise. But it’s always great to go against a very talented receiver, and I look forward to those matchups. I was definitely upset.”

Steelers