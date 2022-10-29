AFC Notes: Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals HC Zac Taylor revealed that WR Ja’Marr Chase will miss time with a hairline hip fracture and torn shoulder labrum, but the team has no plans of placing him on injured reserve.
“He has a hip injury. He will miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So right now, that’s the information we have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR and things like that.”
- Albert Breer lists S Brandon Wilson and OL Isaiah Prince as potential trade candidates for the Bengals.
- Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson practiced on Saturday after missing time with a neck injury. (Ben Baby)
Browns
Browns CB Greg Newsome was surprisingly unhappy when he heard that he won’t be lining up across from Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, who is out with a hip injury.
“Oh, I was pissed, for sure,” Newsome said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Yeah, definitely was looking forward to that matchup. Hopefully, he gets well soon, but I was definitely mad.”
“Nah, that’s just going to be a rivalry that’s going to be every single year,” Newsome added. “That stuff is all noise. But it’s always great to go against a very talented receiver, and I look forward to those matchups. I was definitely upset.”
- Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin on going after Bengals QB Joe Burrow: “They’re number one in giving up sacks but he gets the ball out in a hurry and can scramble. So we’ll let our guys get after him but have to be aware of scrambles and get our hands up. Hopefully, we can bat some.” (Petrak)
- Kiffin on DE Jadeveon Clowney‘s ankle injury: “He went full speed yesterday, a lot of good reps, is going to practice again today. We’ll see if he can put a whole game together.” (Petrak)
- Browns WR coach Chad O’Shea on WR Anthony Schwartz being a healthy scratch: “He’s continued to work hard through some of his adversities. I haven’t seen anything on the practice field that’s led me to believe he’s lacking confidence. I still am really excited about the future of Anthony.” (Petrak)
- O’Shea on WR Amari Cooper: “I appreciate the player but I appreciate the person even more. He brings a high character to the room. The guys have learned from him how to prepare.” (Petrak)
- The team has ruled out TE David Njoku, G Wyatt Teller, CB Denzel Ward, and OL Joe Haeg for Monday, while TE Pharaoh Brown, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Greedy Williams, and Newsome II are all questionable. (Petrak)
- Browns RB Kareem Hunt told reporters that no potential trades have been mentioned to him and that he is focused on the upcoming game with the Bengals. (Chris Easterling)
Steelers
- The Steelers have ruled out both K Chris Boswell and CB Josh Jackson with groin injuries. (Burt Lauten)
- Jason La Canfora says that the Steelers would have an interest in moving on from quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at the deadline.
