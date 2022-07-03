AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, David Ojabo, Steelers, Najee Harris

Bengals

Ben Baby of ESPN points out that undrafted WR Kwamie Lassiter II has been impressive this offseason and is earning first-team reps.

has been impressive this offseason and is earning first-team reps. Baby writes that Lassiter could earn a spot on the 53-man roster if he’s able to work into the special teams’ rotation.

Ravens

Ravens’ second-round OLB David Ojabo recalled his decision to move from Scotland to the United States at 15 years old in order to pursue an athletic career.

“I just saw America, and all the opportunity, and I couldn’t pass it up,” Ojabo said, via Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated. “I wanted to come and be a star.”

Ojabo spoke about converting to football after struggling in basketball and soccer as a sophomore in high school.

“It was a hard pill to swallow, realizing I’d have to move on,” said Ojabo. “Didn’t know how to buckle up the chin strap. Didn’t know what the hash marks were.”

Ojabo feels that his experience in soccer and basketball helped his footwork and hand-eye coordination as a football player.

“My spins, my footwork, my hand-eye coordination, everything,” said Ojabo.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin commented on the next steps that RB Najee Harris needs to take aside from just becoming a leader on the team. As they transition away from QB Ben Roethlisberger, Harris might be the best offensive player on the team in 2022.

“That dude is a bell cow. He’s gonna have to be a bell cow for us,” Tomlin said on The Pivot podcast. “If this train is going anywhere in 2022, he’s going to be a major component of it, and he’s capable. I ain’t even talking about from a talent standpoint. We know that. I’m talking about he’s capable from an intangibles standpoint. Bringing the best out in his teammates. Wearing the responsibility that comes with leading.”