AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Jordan Addison, Steelers

Tobin said the team won’t eliminate the possibility of bringing back safeties Jessie Bates or Vonn Bell.

“We aren’t going to freeze out options with any of them,” Tobin said. “It will be dependent on other deals we are able to get done as the offseason goes on and what the market is for those guys. Can everybody fit in at the top value that they want? No. Maybe some guys don’t get that value and want to come back, we’ll see. You just can’t predict that right now.”

Tobin added that expectations in the building are high heading into 2023 and the team feels like it can win a championship with this roster.

“We’re a good enough team to win it all. You have to have the break at the right point. And we didn’t get those, not against Kansas City this year. But we feel confident we can get back,” Tobin said. “We felt this team really came together, probably a little better team overall than the team last year because we were a little more mature in our processes and some of our players had a little more experience in big game situations. And we’ve got guys with big game experience coming back next year. So our expectations are super high.”

Steelers

USC WR Jordan Addison is excited about the idea of being reunited with former Pittsburgh teammate QB Kenny Pickett if he were to be drafted by the Steelers.

“Hey man, if we reunite, that’d be good,” Addison said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “That’d be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me.”

“That’ll help the transition a lot,” Addison added. “Just having your former quarterback, you already got a relationship, No. 1, and then that trust factor. So with him, once you’re running your routes, he’s trusting you to be at a certain spot at the right time. It shows up in the timing and big plays when the pressure’s on. Third down, you really can see that chemistry show up.”

“We talked about playing in the NFL together while we were at Pitt,” Pickett said. “That’s like the college teammates’ dream, especially for a quarterback and receiver, that kind of dynamic, especially given how well we played together.”

Steelers GM Omar Khan was asked about the idea of drafting Addison in order to pair him with Pickett.

“I think you’re always looking at things like that, but given the offseason that you have and the time guys spend together, I think the transition of new receivers trying to get acclimated to quarterbacks is not a hard process,” Khan said Tuesday. “… But Jordan Addison, he’s a really good football player.”