AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Bengals
Bengals HC Zac Taylor commented on the hectic overtime loss to the Steelers, including not challenging a potential WR Ja’Marr Chase touchdown.
“Part of it was that that’s the hardest place for us to see in the entire field is that spot,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “I didn’t think there was a chance there was a touchdown there initially. So, we got on the ball to run it in quickly. It’s hard with all the craziness in that moment, all the communication to get that ‘Stop, stop. Let’s evaluate this.’ We just couldn’t get it done fast enough by the time we’d seen a replay and realized ‘Oh shoot, he might have gotten in there.’ We’ve just got to learn from those. It’s a fine line — when you get the ball on the inch, you just want to punch it in real quick. In hindsight, maybe he was in and we could have given ourselves a chance.”
Taylor added they didn’t run the clock before the punt in OT due to snapping issues.
“New operation,” Taylor said, via PFT. “We snapped there with 13 seconds, I understand that, trust me, we’d rather do something different. But just trying to make sure the operation ran smoothly, it turned out that we sacrificed some seconds just to make sure that we were all on the same page there.”
- Bengals WR Tee Higgins remains in the concussion protocol and is currently listed as day-to-day. (Ben Baby)
Ravens
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was asked if he turned down a $250 million deal like reports said, and he responded: “Full guaranteed?” (Brian Costello)
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said TE Nick Boyle will be week-to-week, with multiple factors involved in the decision to leave him inactive for Week 1. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Until LT Ronnie Stanley is ready to return, the team will leave Patrick Mekari at the position, while continuing to look for outside help. (Zrebiec)
- With CB Kyle Fuller out for the season due to injury, the team will look for CB Brandon Stephens to start until CB Marcus Peters is ready to return. (Zrebiec)
- Harbaugh also told reporters S Chuck Clark did very well in Week 1 and will continue to be the defensive signal caller. (Zrebiec)
Steelers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers won’t know the extent of OLB T.J. Watt‘s injury until tomorrow, as he is seeking a second opinion in hopes of rehabbing and returning in a couple of weeks.
- Rapoport adds Watt’s pectoral muscle may be strained instead of torn, meaning he may not need surgery right away if at all. Surgery would be season-ending, however
- As for RB Najee Harris, Adam Schefter reports that tests today came back negative on his foot injury and there is a belief that he “should be good to go” for Week 2.
- Steelers OLB Malik Reed was told his role could be “expanding” following the injury to Watt. (Brooke Pryor)
- Steelers CB Levi Wallace’s ankle injury is also “not considered serious” and that “initial tests yielded positive results”, with Wallace undergoing more tests in the coming days. (Jordan Schultz)
- Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky said the team needed to do a better job getting the run game going and completing intermediate routes: “We need to be better on third downs, getting the run game going a bit more. We have to connect more with receivers on deep to intermediate routes…” (Giardi)
