AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor commented on the hectic overtime loss to the Steelers, including not challenging a potential WR Ja’Marr Chase touchdown.

“Part of it was that that’s the hardest place for us to see in the entire field is that spot,” Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. “I didn’t think there was a chance there was a touchdown there initially. So, we got on the ball to run it in quickly. It’s hard with all the craziness in that moment, all the communication to get that ‘Stop, stop. Let’s evaluate this.’ We just couldn’t get it done fast enough by the time we’d seen a replay and realized ‘Oh shoot, he might have gotten in there.’ We’ve just got to learn from those. It’s a fine line — when you get the ball on the inch, you just want to punch it in real quick. In hindsight, maybe he was in and we could have given ourselves a chance.”

Taylor added they didn’t run the clock before the punt in OT due to snapping issues.

“New operation,” Taylor said, via PFT. “We snapped there with 13 seconds, I understand that, trust me, we’d rather do something different. But just trying to make sure the operation ran smoothly, it turned out that we sacrificed some seconds just to make sure that we were all on the same page there.”