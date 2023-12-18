AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Pro Football Talk reports that Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill could not have played against the Jets due to an ankle injury but will likely be ready to go against the Cowboys.

Jets

Jets CB D.J. Reed commented on the loss to the blowout loss to Miami on Sunday: “Quite honestly, I would say up until the mid-third (quarter). You could see the energy and the emotion on guy’s faces was kinda down about the whole game. I wouldn’t say I was too happy about that.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is waiting for his opportunity to become an NFL head coach but won’t talk about being the successor to HC Bill Belichick in New England.

“You’ve been here long enough,” Mayo said, via WBZ. “You already — I bet you can say the answer that I’m about to give you. We’re 100 percent focused on the Chiefs. And you know, I only try to control the controllables and that’s out of my control. Hopefully, as you guys all know, one day I want to be a head coach. Where that is, I don’t know. But at the same time, I would say I have a lot of love for New England. I have a lot of love for the fans, the people around the building. And you know, my family, they love it here as well. So that would be great if I could stay here and continue to progress throughout my career, but we’ll see.”

Belichick on the rumors about his job status: “Nothing’s changed. We’ve got Denver this week, and we’ll do all we can to get the team ready for Denver.” ( Zack Cox

Belichick gave an update on CB J.C. Jackson, who is having mental health and personal issues according to his agent: “I’ve said all I can say about it. So, I don’t have anything to add.” (Mike Giardi)