AFC Notes: Bills, Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen‘s MVP in 2024 validates him as one of the game’s best quarterbacks.

“It validates everything that he’s been doing for years,” McDermott said, via Around The NFL. “It validates his leadership this year, the way he’s played on the field this season, the way he’s matured off the field, on the field. His decision making and how that’s improved. All these areas that were perceived — call it, gaps — Josh has answered those gaps and he’s closed those gaps. When you do that at the level that he did it at on a consistent basis, the result was the MVP. So, to me, as I said during the year, later in the year in particular, he deserved that.”

Jets GM Darren Mougey on the decision to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers : “There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron (Rodgers) to potentially join the Jets again. That never happened. … Just felt at the end of the day, it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward, just going a different direction.” (Kimberly A. Martin)

Mougey said they are open to trading up from pick No. 7 overall. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Regarding a replacement for Rodgers, Mougey said they will “exhaust all options.” (Rosenblatt)

As of now, Mougey believes Rodgers will be designated as a post-June 1st release but no final decision has been made. (Brian Costello)

Mougey is fond of QB Tyrod Taylor and expressed happiness to have him on the team. (Rosenblatt)

and expressed happiness to have him on the team. (Rosenblatt) Some Jets players were upset about the decision to move on from Rodgers but Mougey told them the goal is to win “now and from now on.” (Rosenblatt)

When it comes to WR Davante Adams , Mougey said they will make a decision over the next few weeks: “Davante is on the team right now.” (Rich Cimini)

Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson has drawn criticism after fumbling seven times last season. However, new HC Mike Vrabel defended the running back, saying the fumbles weren’t completely his fault. “

We can look back and say, ‘Yeah, Rhamondre had some issues holding on to the football that year.’ But we also didn’t finish two or three blocks on the backside that allowed the second guy to come in as he’s trying to make somebody miss, or he’s trying to stiff-arm somebody,” Vrabel said via Doug Kyed. “We’ve got somebody that’s not protecting the guy with the ball. And so it’s my job to one, show them and explain to them that, yeah, Rhamondre has a job. He understands that, and trust me, we’ve talked to him about that. But we also have an obligation for the rest of the guys to protect the guy who has the ball, whether that’s Drake, Rhamondre, Kayshon, Ja’Lynn, Hunter, whoever we throw it to, everybody else has still got a job.”