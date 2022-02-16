AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic takes a look at the Bills’ wide receivers, noting that they should restructure the deal of WR Cole Beasley and resign WR Stefon Diggs to a new deal as well.
- He also notes that it is hard to justify bringing back WR Isaiah McKenzie, as the team has three starting-caliber receivers already and can deploy WR Marquez Stevenson as their returner or add a veteran free agent with returning experience.
- If veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders would return on a one-year deal, he could be worth bringing back according to Buscaglia, however, it remains to be seen if he will even play another season of football.
- Buscaglia thinks the team should sign WR Jake Kumerow as well, who provides value on special teams, and that they should spend a pick in the first three rounds on a slot receiver.
Dolphins
- According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Dolphins are hiring Falcons’ OL assistant Chandler Henley to their offensive staff.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Miami hired former Lions LBs coach Tyrone McKenzie as their new outside linebackers coach.
- Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says several of the Dolphins’ defensive players are “not very pleased” with DC Josh Boyer being retained.
- Kelly has said in the past former HC Brian Flores had to take more of a hands-on approach in the second half of the season as Boyer’s “scheme, concepts and approach” weren’t having success.
Jets
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano points out several moves the Jets should make this offseason, including continuing to build the offensive line and adding weapons on offense for second-year QB Zach Wilson.
- Vacchiano would re-sign WR Braxton Berrios but doesn’t think the team should overpay in order to do so and could even make a run at Chargers WR Mike Williams if Berrios opts to join another team.
- Also on the list should be a pass-catching tight end, such as TE Mike Gesicki or TE Dalton Schultz, that would fit into the offensive scheme and could provide for the Jets what TE George Kittle provides for the 49ers.
- In free agency, Vacchiano would like to see the team find a solid replacement for S Marcus Maye, such as Bengals S Jessie Bates. There is also an intriguing safety option in the draft in S Kyle Hamilton, yet Vacchiano thinks the Jets should trade down from the No. 10 draft pick as well.
- One of the key in-house free agent re-signings for the team according to Vacchiano should be DT Folorunso Fatukasi, who emerged as an anchor on their defensive line and could command around $9 million per season on the open market.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!