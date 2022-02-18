AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said it’s going to be easier for him and the team to get free agents to come to Buffalo, as the team has made a turnaround in a few short years, due to good roster construction and QB Josh Allen.

“Yeah, definitely,” Beane said, via BillsWire. “Because we were recruiting [before], when we got here, on what we wanted to be about… and words can ring hollow. People have been sold [in the past], you talk to any player or agent, they’ve been sold a line of promises that were empty, that were not held up. I think when guys think about that, being part of a winning culture, is what’s most important, versus playing near my home city or in a warm state.”

“People want to join a quarterback like Josh Allen,” Beane added.

Beane didn’t rule out the possibility of trading draft capital for premier talent, though he did note that he didn’t want the team to get too top-heavy with Allen’s eventual contract extension pending.

“We’ll look everywhere,” Beane said. “We don’t just try and do something that’s shortsighted and can hurt us down the road. it’s twofold. One, what is the contract you’re trading for? A proven player– how does that fit in your salary cap? And two, what type of player, what round are you talking about? The caliber player that we can get on a fixed cost [in the draft]. We have to be responsible here, paying Josh Allen what we’re paying him. We can get really top-heavy, fast.”

Beane admitted that he’s not a fan of the all-in approach similar to what the Rams took this past season. He wants to win now, but he also wants to win in years to come.

“But yes, if there’s the right opportunity to add a good player and we can fit him in our cap and it makes sense and it’s not a one year– I’m not really into the one year, all or nothing type of thing because you can do that, and one or two things go wrong, get the wrong person injured or just things happen. Now the next year you’re going, ‘man, we just gave away some valuable pieces,” Beane said. “All of a sudden you’re going into the next year going, ‘man, I don’t think we have a chance because of the moves we made a year ago.”

Dolphins

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel hinted that he has big plans for 2021 first-round WR Jaylen Waddle after a terrific rookie season.

“I talked with him [the day after being hired], and he understands his leadership role on this team,” McDaniel said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “The easiest way to get yards is to give it to a really talented player. I would start him in fantasy.”

Jets

DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News takes a look at three receiver options for the Jets to consider in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Bien-Aime compares USC WR Drake London to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans given he’s “not a burner” but can create separation with his 6-feet, 5-inch frame.

to Buccaneers WR given he’s “not a burner” but can create separation with his 6-feet, 5-inch frame. Bien-Aime thinks Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson provides “elite quickness” and route running similar to WR Elijah Moore .

provides “elite quickness” and route running similar to WR . As for Arkansas WR Treylon Burks, Bien-Aime notes that Burks brings versatility as a receiver after lining up in the backfield for the Razorbacks.