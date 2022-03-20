AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OLB Von Miller ‘s six-year, $120 million deal includes a signing bonus of $18.525 million and base salaries of $1.12 million, $1.3 million, $17.145 million, $17.145 million, $19.645 million and $29.645 million. There is a $13.345 million roster bonus in 2023, annual per-game active roster bonuses of $255,000 and annual $100,000 workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)

‘s six-year, $120 million deal includes a signing bonus of $18.525 million and base salaries of $1.12 million, $1.3 million, $17.145 million, $17.145 million, $19.645 million and $29.645 million. There is a $13.345 million roster bonus in 2023, annual per-game active roster bonuses of $255,000 and annual $100,000 workout bonuses. (Over The Cap) Miller’s base salaries in 2022 and 2023, his 2023 roster bonus and $10.71 million of his 2024 salary are all guaranteed at signing. The remainder of his 2024 salary becomes guaranteed in March of that year.

Bills GM Brandon Beane says he “feels pretty good” that the team will find a new backup quarterback sometime next week. (Katherine Fitzgerald)

says he “feels pretty good” that the team will find a new backup quarterback sometime next week. (Katherine Fitzgerald) Beane also commented on the release of WR Cole Beasley : “I think the COVID thing, we all know he had strong stance … it was tough on him, tough on his family. … He just felt that maybe a change for him and his family would be best if we could find the right spot.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

: “I think the COVID thing, we all know he had strong stance … it was tough on him, tough on his family. … He just felt that maybe a change for him and his family would be best if we could find the right spot.” (Alaina Getzenberg) The new contract that TE O.J. Howard signed with the Bills is a one-year, $3.5 million deal that includes $3.195 million guaranteed, along with a $1.25 million signing bonus, $15,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $1.1 million in catches and yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

signed with the Bills is a one-year, $3.5 million deal that includes $3.195 million guaranteed, along with a $1.25 million signing bonus, $15,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $1.1 million in catches and yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson) Bills DT DaQuan Jones ‘ two-year $14 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.75 million and $6.75 million. His 2022 base salary and half of his 2023 base salary are guaranteed and there’s one void year at the end of the deal. (Wilson)

‘ two-year $14 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.75 million and $6.75 million. His 2022 base salary and half of his 2023 base salary are guaranteed and there’s one void year at the end of the deal. (Wilson) New Bills QB Case Keenum agreed to restructure his deal as a part of his trade to Buffalo and has a base salary of $3.5 million instead of $6.1 million. (Field Yates)

agreed to restructure his deal as a part of his trade to Buffalo and has a base salary of $3.5 million instead of $6.1 million. (Field Yates) Wyoming LB Chad Muma had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Justin Melo) Nevada TE Cole Turner has met virtually with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

has met virtually with the Bills. (Justin Melo) Montana State LB Troy Anderson had a formal meeting at the Combine with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

New Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds said he is excited to see what he can do with QB Tua Tagovailoa and had an interest in playing with him before signing with Miami.

“Well, I think the first thing I like about Tua is that he’s very accurate,” Edmonds said on DriveTime. “You can tell that he’s intelligent. He knows how to get on his reads, get off his reads. I feel like, with me, that’s something that I need just on the checkdown purpose. If the balls getting out quick, especially in our scheme that we’re gonna be doing, it tailors to my skill set of really catching the ball out the backfield, figuring out what I can do, then help move the chains.”

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says the Dolphins have been poking around adding a No. 4 receiver who can be a returner and could address that need in free agency or the draft.

The Dolphins had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)

Jets