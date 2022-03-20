AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills OLB Von Miller‘s six-year, $120 million deal includes a signing bonus of $18.525 million and base salaries of $1.12 million, $1.3 million, $17.145 million, $17.145 million, $19.645 million and $29.645 million. There is a $13.345 million roster bonus in 2023, annual per-game active roster bonuses of $255,000 and annual $100,000 workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Miller’s base salaries in 2022 and 2023, his 2023 roster bonus and $10.71 million of his 2024 salary are all guaranteed at signing. The remainder of his 2024 salary becomes guaranteed in March of that year.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane says he “feels pretty good” that the team will find a new backup quarterback sometime next week. (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Beane also commented on the release of WR Cole Beasley: “I think the COVID thing, we all know he had strong stance … it was tough on him, tough on his family. … He just felt that maybe a change for him and his family would be best if we could find the right spot.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
- The new contract that TE O.J. Howard signed with the Bills is a one-year, $3.5 million deal that includes $3.195 million guaranteed, along with a $1.25 million signing bonus, $15,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $1.1 million in catches and yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bills DT DaQuan Jones‘ two-year $14 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.75 million and $6.75 million. His 2022 base salary and half of his 2023 base salary are guaranteed and there’s one void year at the end of the deal. (Wilson)
- New Bills QB Case Keenum agreed to restructure his deal as a part of his trade to Buffalo and has a base salary of $3.5 million instead of $6.1 million. (Field Yates)
- Wyoming LB Chad Muma had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
- Nevada TE Cole Turner has met virtually with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
- Montana State LB Troy Anderson had a formal meeting at the Combine with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Dolphins
New Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds said he is excited to see what he can do with QB Tua Tagovailoa and had an interest in playing with him before signing with Miami.
“Well, I think the first thing I like about Tua is that he’s very accurate,” Edmonds said on DriveTime. “You can tell that he’s intelligent. He knows how to get on his reads, get off his reads. I feel like, with me, that’s something that I need just on the checkdown purpose. If the balls getting out quick, especially in our scheme that we’re gonna be doing, it tailors to my skill set of really catching the ball out the backfield, figuring out what I can do, then help move the chains.”
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says the Dolphins have been poking around adding a No. 4 receiver who can be a returner and could address that need in free agency or the draft.
- The Dolphins had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv believes the Jets are still in need of a receiver at this point in free agency. He points to draft prospects Garrett Wilson and Drake London, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, former Browns WR Jarvis Landry, and Rams receivers Robert Woods and Odell Beckham as potential pieces the team could be interested in acquiring.
- Vacchiano reports that the Jets are open to upgrading over C Connor McGovern either in the draft or by signing a free agent such as J.C. Tretter.
- Vacchiano reports that the Jets also had some interest in D.J. Jones and Fletcher Cox, who signed with the Broncos and Eagles respectively. Some remaining veteran options could now include Akiem Hicks or Star Lotulelei.
- At safety, Vacchiano reckons that the team could be keeping an eye on free agents such as Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins, or Jaquiski Tartt. There is also Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton, who the team could be targeting with their two top-ten draft choices.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the Jets were monitoring WR Robert Woods before he was traded to the Titans but got the sense they weren’t really that interested given Woods’ age.
- Cimini questions if the Jets will see Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux as a fit for their culture given the narrative in some NFL circles. One AFC scout, not affiliated with the Jets, told Cimini Thibodeaux was “overrated” and didn’t have the bend to be an elite edge rusher. Other talent evaluators have questioned his commitment to football.
- Jets OL Dan Feeney‘s one-year, $3 million deal is fully guaranteed and includes a $1.965 million signing bonus and up to $2 million in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Raiders LB Chandler Jones spoke about his decision to join Las Vegas in free agency: “A lot went into it honestly. As you and me discussed earlier in the week, we spoke with the Jets and Bills – others too – and I obviously thought a lot about staying with the Cardinals.” (Jordan Schultz)
