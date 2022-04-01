AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills’ new OLB Von Miller said he’s eager to pursue a Super Bowl and be the first player on three different teams to appear in the championship game: “No other player has ever won a Super Bowl on three different teams and I got an opportunity to do that. We will do that. We will do that in Buffalo.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson mentioned the Bills, Bears, Buccaneers, Colts, and Commanders were all showing interest in him as a free agent. (All Things Covered)

mentioned the and were all showing interest in him as a free agent. (All Things Covered) Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere said he will have a top 30 visit with the Bills at some point. (Billy M)

said he will have a top 30 visit with the Bills at some point. (Billy M) Washington TE Cade Otton said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new OT Terron Armstead still feels like he’s entering “into my prime” despite being in Year 10 of his career.

“Ten (years) is always the goal for probably 90 percent of the players that walk into the league — ‘If I can just get to Year 10,’” Armstead said, via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. “Seeing that I’m at Year 10 already, I’m like, damn, that’s crazy. I feel like I’m about to enter into my prime years now.”

At the end of the season, Armstead was voted the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner, given each year to the player who has persevered through adversity.

“That was by far the worst time in my life, the toughest time, the worst time. Just the ultimate low,” Armstead said. “The way the team rallied around myself, my family. Coach Payton, Roushar, Alvin, Latavius coming up. … That support, man, I couldn’t even imagine going through it without them being there.

“The fact that they were there, I’m forever grateful, forever thankful. I will never ever forget that for the rest of my life.”

Jets

The Jets were willing to swing big for WR Tyreek Hill when the Chiefs made him available, though it ultimately didn’t work out. That’s a bit of a departure from GM Joe Douglas‘ calculating MO his first few seasons but signals a willingness on the part of New York to get involved in future deals, which Douglas hinted could be for another big-name wideout.

“You hear about names and you hear about rumors. Until those opportunities become a little more concrete, that’s just what they are, rumors,” Douglas said via the Athletic’s Connor Hughes. “Again, we weren’t expecting the opportunity to pop up that happened last week but when it came available, we were ready. Again, in a situation that may be another player or another position, I feel like our pro staff and personnel staff do a great job of keeping everyone prepared, personnel and coaches, to get the evaluations in so that when those opportunities happen, we can jump right in and be aggressive.”

Jets K Eddy Pineiro’s one-year, $1.4 million deal includes $700,000 guaranteed. (Rich Cimini)