AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Shaq Lawson noted that the team’s defense functions at a higher level with LB Matt Milano on the field.

“Game changer when we have him,” Lawson said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “You can tell when we’ve got Matt Milano. He’s flying around the field making plays, TFLs, and hands on the balls, he’s just all around the ball. So, it changes. You see a difference when we don’t have Matt Milano and when we got him.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bills Ryan Bates, who suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday and is not expected to miss significant time. got positive news on OL, who suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday and is not expected to miss significant time.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘s 35.7 completion percentage against the Chargers was the worst by a Dolphins quarterback since David Woodley recorded a 31.0 completion percentage in Week 15 of 1980. (Around The NFL)

‘s 35.7 completion percentage against the Chargers was the worst by a Dolphins quarterback since recorded a 31.0 completion percentage in Week 15 of 1980. (Around The NFL) Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that RB Jeff Wilson is day to day and the test results were “more positive than the worst-case scenario it could have been. We have avoided the worst-case scenarios for sure.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets