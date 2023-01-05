AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health said Bills S Damar Hamlin has shown “substantial improvement” and awakened on Thursday morning: “There has been substantial improvement for Damar Hamlin There had been significant concern, but he is making substantial process. Damar is being to awaken, as of this morning.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- According to Jeff Howe, Hamlin asked who won the game between the Bills and Bengals and has been communicating by writing.
- Pritts mentioned that Hamlin “expressed surprise that he had not been with the world for two days” after being informed of what happened. (Tom Pelissero)
- Dianna Russini writes that doctors think it’s “way too early” to determine whether Hamlin will play football again.
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes Dolphins CB Byron Jones‘ recovery from ankle surgery in March seemingly stopped progressing at some point, which led to the cornerback feeling he couldn’t play.
- However, Dolphins CB coach Sam Madison said that Jones was incapable of playing through his injury: “He could have…helped [if he had been available.] Injuries come up. Some people fight through them. Some don’t.”
Jets
- The Jets’ offense has now scored just four touchdowns over the last five games. OC Mike LaFleur is disappointed by their offense’s lack of success and feels he must improve as a coach: “It’s disappointing on many levels. It starts with me. The execution has been off, and execution starts with coaching.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- LaFleur said RB James Robinson is a “big part of our plans” going forward. (Rosenblatt)
- LaFleur mentioned that Robinson required time to rehab from an Achilles injury in 2021 and it “takes a lot of time” to get back into football shape: “I’m thankful he’s on this roster.”
- LaFleur doesn’t think they have done well enough to develop Zach Wilson: “There’s still development to be had. Through two years, yeah we haven’t done our job with him. Any player at any position that isn’t producing to the level that they’re capable of, as a coach you’ve failed them.” (Brian Costello)
- LaFleur believes Wilson would have benefitted from sitting behind a veteran to start his career. (Connor Hughes)
