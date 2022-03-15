AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Ryan Dunleavy reports that the 49ers, Bills, and Colts were interested in TE Evan Engram before he decided to sign with the Jaguars.
- Adam Caplan reports the Bills had a strong interest in making a trade for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey but Carolina didn’t want to let him go.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson has the details on Bills DT Tim Settle‘s two-year, $10 million deal, which includes a $4.05 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.035 million and $3.055 million.
- His 2022 base salary is guaranteed and $1.915 million of his 2023 base is guaranteed for injury, then fully guaranteed the fifth day of the 2023 league year. There are annual $50,000 workout bonuses, up to $255,000 a year in per-game active roster bonuses and an annual $800,000 sacks incentive. There is a void year on the deal for 2024.
- Bills DT DaQuan Jones‘ deal is for two years and a total value of $14 million, witih $10.6 million guaranteed. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills C Mitch Morse said that he would love to retire in Buffalo: “I’d love to retire in a Buffalo Bills uniform and this gave me an opportunity to continue playing.” (Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe expects the Dolphins to target an inside linebacker to pair with Jerome Baker such as recently released starters Bobby Wagner or Myles Jack.
- Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah‘s deal is for four years and $65.4 million with $36 million guaranteed. That includes a $13 million signing bonus, then base salaries of $4 million, $15 million, $14.925 million and $15.025 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ogbah’s base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are fully guaranteed, with $4 million of his 2024 base salary guaranteed for signing at injury at signing. He is due a $1 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in 2025.
- Ogbah can also make up to $2.25 million in per-game active roster bonuses over the course of his deal.
- Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater‘s one-year deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, $4.5 million guaranteed base salary and up to $3.5 million in incentives. (Wilson)
- Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson‘s three-year, $22.05 million deal includes a $2.75 million signing bonus and base salaries of $4 million, $7 million and $7.3 million. (Wilson)
- His 2022 base salary and $5 million of his 2023 base salary are guaranteed. There’s also a $1 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2022 league year and $500,000 annually in incentives for catches and yards.
- Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds‘ two-year, $12.6 million deal includes a $4.1 million signing bonus, base salaries of $2 million and $5.66 million, up to $340,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and an annual $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive. His 2022 base is guaranteed. (Wilson)
- The Dolphins are continuing to check in on offensive tackles. (Doug Kyed)
Jets
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes mentions the Jets don’t have an interest in former Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard.
- Hughes also reveals WR Braxton Berrios’ new two-year contract with the Jets is worth $12 million and includes $7 million guaranteed, as well as base salaries of $1.35 million and $5.5 million. There is also a $5.456 million signing bonus.
- Jets RB Tevin Coleman‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary, of which $400,000 is guaranteed, and up to $800,000 in rushing and receiving yard incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- Jeremy Fowler talked to RB James White who re-signed with the Patriots over the Raiders: “(New England) wanted me back, that’s all that matters.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!