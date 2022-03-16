AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Commanders initially didn’t offer RB J.D. McKissic a deal until he agreed to one with the Bills. Once McKissic found Washington was willing to match Buffalo’s offer he wanted to remain with the Commanders.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson says the Bills were among the teams interested in OLB Chandler Jones before he signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.
- The Bills are not tendering restricted free agent DT Justin Zimmer. (Joe Buscaglia)
Dolphins
- Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah, who re-signed to a four-year, $65 million deal, said he elected to return over several teams including the Bills, Colts, Ravens, and others. (Josh Mosher)
Jets
- Prior to the Saints signing Jets’ free-agent S Marcus Maye, the Athletic’s Connor Hughes reported New York hadn’t “shut the door” on re-signing him at the right price. However, New Orleans swept up Maye on a three-year, $28.5 million deal Tuesday night.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson says the Jets were among the teams interested in OLB Chandler Jones before he signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.
- Jets OT Conor McDermott’s one-year contract with the team includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.3 million, and an additional $750,000 in playing-time incentives. (Hughes)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Patriots thought G Shaq Mason was starting to decline a bit, which combined with the cap savings prompted them to make the trade with Tampa Bay.
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports that the Patriots were never close to bringing back CB J.C. Jackson and will now look to replace him, potentially with a veteran such as Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, or Janoris Jenkins.
