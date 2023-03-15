AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Bills deal with WR Deonte Harty is for two years, $9.5 million with $5 million guaranteed, a $2.75 million signing bonus, salaries of $2 million guaranteed, $2.625 million guaranteed for injury at signing, $30,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2023, $45,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for 2024, and a $2 million incentive annually for stats, playing time, and Pro Bowl appearances.
- Tony Pauline mentions that South Carolina CB Cam Smith has drawn interest from the Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, and Vikings.
Dolphins
- Tony Pauline mentions that Northwestern RB Evan Hull has interviewed the Cardinals, Dolphins, Lions, and Patriots.
Jets
- Future Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that OC Nathaniel Hackett is one of many things that make the Jets an attractive destination. (Connor Hughes)
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says it’s her understanding the Jets do not want to trade WR Elijah Moore, even as they revamp their receiving corps to a degree.
- Anderson mentions certain incoming free agents have mentioned a desire to play with Moore.
Patriots
- Field Yates reports that the Patriots are adding a year to the contract of S Devin McCourty despite his decision to retire, which will create $5.035 million in cap space for the team.
