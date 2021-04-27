AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- According to Todd McShay, the Bills are making calls to teams about the possibility of trading up in the first round to select Clemson RB Travis Etienne.
- McShay specifically mentions that Buffalo would like to get ahead of the Jets, Jaguars, and Steelers to select Etienne.
Dolphins
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculates that Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may be the pick at 18, as he may be coveted by HC Brian Flores: “I’d bet Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might intrigue Brian Flores as a movable Patrick Chung-type of chess piece for his defense, as could Tulsa’s Zaven Collins as a strong linebacker fit.”
- According to Breer, if WR Ja’Marr Chase and TE Kyle Pitts are both off the board, the Dolphins may consider moving down in the draft.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline is hearing the Dolphins have narrowed down their backup plan at No. 6 overall to either Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle or Oregon LT Penei Sewell. He says they’ve moved away from Alabama WR DeVonta Smith.
- The Dolphins traded OL Ereck Flowers to Washington on Tuesday. Flowers doesn’t have any ill will about his time in Miami: “It was fun. We almost made the playoffs. They let a bunch of guys go. I’m just excited for the next chapter.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Flowers added that signing with the Dolphins last season was more about the city than the organization: “It’s business. Coming down (to Miami) was about the city, where I’m from. It had nothing to do about the organization or anyone in there.” (Tolentino)
- The Dolphins reportedly had shopped Flowers for months, and this trade doesn’t necessarily impact their draft plans. (Breer)
Jets
Jets GM Joe Douglas isn’t thinking about the risks of missing on the No. 2 pick and what that would mean for his legacy, especially considering the spotty history the Jets have with highly-drafted quarterbacks.
“I would say that I don’t look at it from a legacy viewpoint,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini. “I feel like every decision we make has risk. Obviously, the pick at No. 2, there’s a huge spotlight on that. We understand that. But with every decision, you try to take the information and the information you have at hand to make the best possible decision that you can for the team moving forward.”
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says that while he previously has dismissed the idea of the Jets using a premium draft pick on a running back, he’s since been told the Jets see a big dropoff from the top trio of Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Travis Etienne and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and the rest of the backs.
Patriots
- Albert Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show that the Patriots have spoken with Atlanta and Carolina about moving into the top ten draft picks, yet he doesn’t think anything is imminent.
- Breer adds that the Patriots may not value Ohio State QB Justin Fields at pick four, but could consider selecting him around picks No. 7-9.
- With how cost-conscious the Patriots have been at quarterback, a trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his $24.1 million base salary might not make sense. (Breer)
