AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to Todd McShay, the Bills are making calls to teams about the possibility of trading up in the first round to select Clemson RB Travis Etienne.

McShay specifically mentions that Buffalo would like to get ahead of the Jets, Jaguars, and Steelers to select Etienne.

Dolphins

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas isn’t thinking about the risks of missing on the No. 2 pick and what that would mean for his legacy, especially considering the spotty history the Jets have with highly-drafted quarterbacks.

“I would say that I don’t look at it from a legacy viewpoint,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini. “I feel like every decision we make has risk. Obviously, the pick at No. 2, there’s a huge spotlight on that. We understand that. But with every decision, you try to take the information and the information you have at hand to make the best possible decision that you can for the team moving forward.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says that while he previously has dismissed the idea of the Jets using a premium draft pick on a running back, he’s since been told the Jets see a big dropoff from the top trio of Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Travis Etienne and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and the rest of the backs.

Patriots

Albert Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show that the Patriots have spoken with Atlanta and Carolina about moving into the top ten draft picks, yet he doesn’t think anything is imminent.

Breer adds that the Patriots may not value Ohio State QB Justin Fields at pick four, but could consider selecting him around picks No. 7-9.

With how cost-conscious the Patriots have been at quarterback, a trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his $24.1 million base salary might not make sense. (Breer)