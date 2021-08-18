AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed said he has confidence in Miami’s group of running backs including Myles Gaskin and Malcolm Brown.

“I think this is a talented room,” Ahmed said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “We’ve got a talented team… Whatever they got to say, just know we got a whole team and it’s not just me, Malcolm and Myles.”

Ahmed said there’s no bad blood between the Dolphins’ backs at practice given they are competing for playing time.

“We’re competitive in our own ways but never against each other,” Ahmed said. “I always want to see him do outstanding and I think the same for me.”

Dolphins HC Brian Flores views Brown as a “power back,” Gaskin as a “change of pace” type of player, while Ahmed has speed out of the backfield.

“We like all the backs,” Flores said. “They all bring something a little different. Malcolm is a little bit bigger, has more what you may consider a power back. Myles, kind of a change of pace, good quickness, can get out of the backfield in the passing game. Salvon has got good speed and can get out of the backfield.”

Jets

Jets OT Mekhi Becton said the presence of DE Carl Lawson in practice is helping him get better.

“After the first drive, I went up to him and said, ‘I appreciate you, bro. You made me a whole lot better. They have nothing on you,’” Becton said, via Ryan Dunleavy. “We all felt that difference of our D-line and going against another D-line.’”

Becton added Lawson’s style is what makes him so unique.

“He’s definitely a different type of guy to block because he is going 100 percent every time,” Becton said. “He is lower to the ground, and he’s got power and speed.”

Patriots

There was a moment of tension when reporters asked Patriots QB Cam Newton whether HC Bill Belichick had told him he was starting Week 1 yet. A visibly exasperated Newton said, “You know the answer to that question…you know he hasn’t said that.” Newton went on to add he’s only focusing on executing his job to the best of his abilities and not on where he may stand in the competition with first-round rookie Mac Jones.

“Those things like that, I can’t worry about,” Newton said via CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, “because each and every day I don’t necessarily care about that — who is starting. I mostly care about putting out the best product possible for me, and I know Mac is feeling the same way and (third quarterback) Brian (Hoyer) is feeling the same way. And so is everybody else at each and every position. So as far as Week 1, we have so much to worry about prior to Week 1 and that’s where my focus is at right now.”