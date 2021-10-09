AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to Albert Breer, the Bills were among several teams who had trade interest in CB Stephon Gilmore had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal.

Bills signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension.

Dolphins

Dolphins’ C Austin Reiter was the third man up for the team and is now likely to start due to injury. He is hoping to stick around in Miami after short runs with the Browns and Chiefs.

“Absolutely,” Reiter said, via DolphinsWire.com. “I think you could be on any of the 31 other teams, and you would want to have that mentality as a player in the league… With the tenure I have, the run in Kansas City, nothing’s guaranteed. It’s a humbling game still. Stay as long as you can. Work as hard as you can.”

Dolphins activated DL Raekwon Davis from injured reserve.

Dolphins elevated WR Isaiah Ford and DE Jabaal Sheard to their active roster.

Jets

Jets WR Denzel Mims admitted that his limited work so far this season has been “frustrating” and he is eager to start.

“Of course it’s frustrating. I’m a competitive player,” said Mims, via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “Every player wants to start, wants to be a starter. But everything don’t go your way.”

Mims said he is working to get “everything right” and give the Jets’ coaching staff “what they want.”

“I know what they want,” Mims said. “I’m doing everything I can to get everything right and give them what they want.”

When asked about the Week 8 trade deadline, Mims said he hasn’t given a potential deal any thoughts.

“I’m not worried about that,” Mims said.

As for Mims missing time this offseason due to food poisoning which resulted in him losing 20 pounds, the receiver said he wasn’t able to do anything physically and was “trying to survive” during that time.

“I wasn’t physically able to do anything. Every day, all day, I was just throwing up constantly,” said Mims. “I was just trying to survive.”

Jets activated LB Blake Cashman from injured reserve.

Jets elevated DB Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.

Patriots

Patriots’ LB Jamie Collins was excited to rejoin New England’s locker room for the third time in his career.

“I couldn’t stop smiling. Even just meeting everybody, and the new guys were looking like, ‘Who is this? Who is this? Who him? Who him?’ It was just super cool, man,” Collins said, via the Boston Herald. “Like I said, just coming back in here and just knowing I can go out with these guys again for the third time.”